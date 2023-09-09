NEA Big Read: Memory Café – Rail Tales and Travel

All Aboard! Let’s travel the rails together in solidarity with this year’s NEA Big Read book, "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter. On Sept. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library we will share memories, experiences and activities all about trains. Memory Café is a welcoming and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members held on the second Tuesday of every month. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

Western Montana Genealogical Society

Meet with the members of the Western Montana Genealogical Society on Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Blackfoot Conference Room on Level Four of the library. Join the members of this group for general genealogy discussions and tips on making your family history research more productive.

NEA Big Read: 2nd Wednesday Book Group

As part of this year's NEA Big Read at MPL, this group will discuss "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter on Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Blackfoot Room on Level Four of the library. This group meets both in the library and via Zoom for discussion. To join, email chrish@missoulapubliclibrary.org with "2nd Wednesday Book Group" in the subject line. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

Potomac Public Library Book Club – 'The Cold Millions'

Join the Potomac Library staff for the inaugural meeting of the Potomac Library Book Club! This group will be reading the NEA Big Read book of 2023, "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter. Free copies of "The Cold Millions" will be available for pickup at the Potomac Library. This book group takes place on Sept. 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Potomac Public Library on 29750 Potomac Road. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

Solar Eclipse Glasses Available at MPL

The upcoming annular solar eclipse should be visible in Missoula on the morning of Oct. 14, 2023. Starting Sept. 14, you can pick up a pair of eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last for free at level 1 service points, one pair per person. Our viewing glasses are generously donated by the Space Science Institute with funding from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. For more information about the eclipse visit solarsystem.nasa.gov/eclipses/2023/oct-14-annular/overview/.

Tech Time @ MPL

On Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Ellingson Room on Level Three of the library meet with a library staff member during our drop in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.

Welcoming Week Cooking Demonstration by United We Eat

United We Eat Chef Kamar Tajou will teach you how to prepare delicious comfort food from her home country of Syria! During this cooking demonstration, Chef Kamar will show you how to make Fattet Djaj, a hearty, belly-warming dish with chicken and rich ingredients including garlic, tahini, yogurt, cinnamon and cumin. United We Eat, a project of Soft Landing Missoula, uses food to create cultural connections and provide supplemental income to chefs. This cooking demonstration is held on Sept. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of the library and is brought to you by MPL and Soft Landing Missoula as part of Welcoming Week 2023, an annual initiative by organizations, nonprofits and communities around the country to build support for immigrant and refugee neighbors.

Talk Time

On Sept. 14 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library come in and practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about U.S. culture and meet people from around the world. Child care enrichment activities are provided onsite in collaboration with Families First Learning Lab.

Yarns and Threads Retreat

On Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Swan Valley Branch Library located on 6811 Highway 83 in Condon, come and knit, crochet and embroider while in the company of others who enjoy these crafts. Participants can learn about Yarns@MPL’s Charity Project and enjoy an exchange table for old and no longer used pattern books, yarns and threads. Lunch will be provided. For questions call 406-541-8860.

NEA Big Read: It All Began in Missoula! Frank Little, Father of the Western Free Speech Fight

Jane Little Botkin, author of the award-winning biography "Frank Little and the IWW: The Blood That Stained an American Family," will discuss details of the first recognized western free speech fight, held in Missoula, Sept. 28, 1909, through Oct. 8, 1909. Frank Little, the author's great-granduncle, went on to perfect free speech fights throughout the West before being murdered for his words in Butte on August 1, 1917. This event will be held on Sept. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.