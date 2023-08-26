Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library! Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on Aug. 29 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Mock Evacuation Drill at Missoula Public Library

Missoula Public Library will be performing a mock evacuation drill on Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m. throughout the building. The drill will take approximately 30 minutes and the Missoula Fire Department will be in attendance. Patrons can avoid the building at this time if they do not want to be involved in the evacuation. Your safety and comfort is our top priority. Evacuation drills are essential for ensuring the safety of everyone in the building. Thank you for your attention and assistance in making this drill a successful exercise.

Introducing Missoula Public Library’s Children’s Welcoming Library

Starting Sept. 1 on Level Two of the Library, you will find our new Welcoming Library. We have chosen the items in this collection to build community belonging with books, and raise a new generation who welcome all. Our collection consists of items that feature the experiences of refugee, immigrant, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ communities and others. These items can serve as windows into cultures and experiences different from your own or mirrors of your lived experience. Please stop by and take a look.

Library Closure

Your Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. Patrons can access their accounts online at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/.

Montana Book Festival Events at the Library

It’s Missoula’s annual celebration of all things literary! From Sept. 7 through Sept. 10 at Missoula Public Library enjoy an exciting array of readings, panels, and exhibits with your favorite, and soon-to-be favorite, literary personalities of the West. All events are located on Level Four of the library. Visit https://montanabookfestival.com/ for complete program information.

NEA Big Read Launch Party

Missoula Public Library is excited to launch our 2023 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program exploring The Cold Millions by Jess Walter with a launch party on September 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Level One of the library. As part of Montana Book Festival activities, get your copy of “The Cold Millions” and enjoy snacks, specialty drinks by Bamboo Bar, live music by Wailing Aaron Jennings, and an old-time photo booth! The NEA Big Read in Missoula is presented in partnership with the Missoula Public Library Foundation, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and the Friends of the Missoula Public Library, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. You can view a full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Missoula at readmissoula.org/.

‘I Capture the Castle’ by Dodie Smith

Little, Brown, 1948

Call Number: SMITH

There are certain books that you somehow miss. Maybe you were on a sci-fi kick and missed a great historical fiction novel when it first came out. Maybe you were too busy writing your doctoral thesis and missed the “Hunger Games” train entirely. Or maybe, as was the case with me and this particular book, it was published decades ago and just never came on my radar. That is, until a friend of mine enthusiastically suggested I read this book. And reader, I am so glad I did. I will now pass the knowledge of its existence to all of you in the hopes that you will pick it up and enjoy it just as much.

Dodie Smith wrote this book about an eccentric English family who lives in (you guessed it) a dilapidated castle in 1948. But unlike many novels published more than 50 years ago, this one holds up to modern eyes (and hearts). Cassandra Mortmain, our narrator, wants to “capture” her family in all their bohemian glory in her various notebooks. Her older sister Rose, younger brother Thomas, struggling author father, and sometimes-nudist stepmother Topaz, along with shy help Stephen, all live together in the castle with very little in terms of money. But what they lack in money, they more than make up for in personality. Each family member is given their due, even young Thomas who is away at school most of the time, so that the reader can’t help but love each of them in all their quirks. Eventually, two American brothers, Simon and Neil, make the acquaintance of the Mortmains. Cassandra dutifully chronicles all that follows.

What ensues is a wonderfully told (and equal parts funny and heartbreaking) story of first love, broken hearts, family dysfunction, sibling relationships, and, at the center, Cassandra’s journey from naïve teenager in love to slightly-less-naïve teenager willing to love again. This is one of those books that you end up clutching to your chest after you finish it, reeling from all that has happened. If you love it, make sure you pass it along to a friend.

— Reviewed by Kayla Whitaker