All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Kid’s Table with the Missoula Food Bank

Kids ages 18 and under can eat a free lunch every weekday during the summer at Missoula Public Library. Drop in for a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Meals provided by Missoula Food Bank and no registration is required. For more information and locations, please visit the USDA Food and Nutrition website at: fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Big Sky Branch Arts and Crafts

Create! Learn! Discover! Drop-in to the Big Sky Branch for DIY Arts & Crafts projects for young kids and their families every Tuesday. The next Arts and Crafts program will be held on July 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at 3100 South Avenue West in Missoula. Email bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for info about upcoming projects.

Summer Learning Program: Tilly the Bear

Our Tilly is lost and she needs our help to find her way back up the mountain! Through movement, songs and dance, children help Tilly pass over obstacles like a river, a forest, and a dry desert to get her safely home. This bilingual program (English and Spanish) is held on July 25 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is designed to empower children through their own act of helping others. The presenter, Jessica Sowerby, is an actress from Australia who has been performing children's theater for the last 15 years. She lived in Barcelona for 10 years, presenting her works in primary schools as well as performing interactive theater. She currently lives in Wyoming and has begun a new chapter of touring performance in our neck of the woods.

Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library. Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on July 25 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

All are welcome to join Mayor Jordan Hess for in-person discussions of current affairs and get answers to your questions on all topics to do with city governance on July 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. During the meeting, you may call us with questions at 406-552-6002. Visit the City’s website for the topic of the month ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The need for blood doesn't take a summer break. To help keep the blood supply stable during this critical season, Missoula Public Library is hosting three opportunities to give life this summer. The first donation event takes place on July 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code missoulalibrary or ZIP code 59801, or call 800-448-3543. Together, we can save lives!

4HistoryBuffs: Mullan Monuments with Leif Fredrickson

Calling all history enthusiasts! Join guest speakers for lively and entertaining presentations of historical interest. On Oct. 5, 1916, the first of seven Montana monuments paying tribute to John Mullan and his famous road dedicated on North Higgins Avenue in Missoula. The seventh was unveiled one year later not far away, at the mouth of the Blackfoot River, today the site of Milltown State Park’s Confluence Area. More than half a century after Mullan built his military wagon road (1859-62), what drove historians and boosters to memorialize the man? This presentation is held on July 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library.

Library Parking Lot Closed for Resealing

The Missoula Public Library parking lot will be closed on Aug. 13 for resealing. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. For more information please call 406-721-BOOK.