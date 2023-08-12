NEA Big Read Book Give Away

Starting Aug. 14 on Level One of the library, come in anytime during open hours to receive a free copy of this year’s NEA Big Read book, “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter. The library will also give out free copies of the book during the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Launch Party on Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Level One of the library. Supplies are limited so don’t miss the opportunity to get your free copy. The NEA Big Read in Missoula is presented in partnership with the Missoula Public Library Foundation, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation and the Friends of the Missoula Public Library, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. You can view a full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Missoula at readmissoula.org/.

Genealogy at Missoula Public Library: Genealogy for the Absolute Beginner

Curious about your family history but not sure where to begin? This hands-on class will help you get started. This class is held on Aug. 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Blackfoot Boardroom on Level Three of the library. Basic computer and internet skills are required. Registration required: eventbrite.com/e/601622137007.

Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library! Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on Aug. 15 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Summer Learning Program: Become a Community Naturalist — Botany & Bugs

MPL is teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to offer this series of courses for adults and teens. Nature-centered programs are often restricted to children or are accessible only through higher education; however, conservation and continued public access to nature depends on community action and community science. The next session covers Botany & Bugs and is held on Aug. 15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. For session dates and topics please visit our website at tinyurl.com/communitynaturalist. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Summer Learning Program: Blankets for Love

During this program, kids will learn how to make no-sew blankets and hats using colorful fleece fabric. Each blanket and hat made will be donated to the Missoula YWCA, bringing warmth and comfort to those who need it most. Children can have fun while making a difference in their community. Join us on Aug. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two and let’s spread love and warmth, one blanket at a time! Questions? Email Sydney at sydney@familiesfirstmt.org.

Summer Learning Program: Potomac Branch Library — Chalk the Walk

On Aug. 16 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Potomac Public Library at 29750 Potomac Road, enjoy this Chalk the Walk program. As summer starts winding down, let’s remind ourselves and each other that we’ve got this! Grab some chalk and “Chalk the Walk” in front of the Potomac library with messages and pictures of kindness, positivity and happiness. Chalk and snacks will be provided for children and their families.

You’re an Engineer

This program is held on Aug. 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is perfect for your little engineer. Kids can build and create with oversized building blocks and our Rig-a-ma-Jig. The Rig-a-ma-Jig is a set of wooden planks with pulleys, oversized nuts and bolts, and screws. Enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges.

Summer Learning Program: Stone Soup Community Day

MPL is thrilled to team up with the Montana Racial Equity Project to bring this fun event to Missoula. On Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library join us for stories and immersive demonstrations by community members highlighting traditional and cultural activities. We’ll read the classic story of Stone Soup by Marcia Brown and start our own stone soup at noon where everyone can add their favorite ingredients to the pot. Come meet your neighbors and make new friends!

AUOR End of Summer Celebration Week: Families First Learning Lab — Back to School Bash

On Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Families First Classroom on Level Two of the library, kids can come pick up some free school supplies and welcome in the new school year.

AUOR End of Summer Celebration Week: MakerSpace — Toy Fix-It Clinic with Home ReSource

On Aug. 19 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library, kids of all ages can bring their broken toys and ripped stuffed animals or clothes, and Home ReSourse Fix-It coaches will help repair those items by sharing their skills and knowledge. Learn something new, and keep those beloved items out of the landfill because repairing is caring! Registration is appreciated at tinyurl.com/MakerSpaceToyFixItClinic. For questions and more information, email learn@homeresource.org or call 406-541-8300, ext. 209.