Mock Evacuation Drill at Missoula Public Library

Missoula Public Library will be holding a mock evacuation drill on Aug. 30 at 9:30 a.m. throughout the building. The drill will take approximately 30 minutes and the Missoula Fire Department will be in attendance. Patrons can avoid the building at this time if they do not want to be involved in the evacuation. Your safety and comfort is our top priority. Evacuation drills are essential for ensuring the safety of everyone in the building. Thank you for your attention and assistance in making this drill a successful exercise.

Genealogy at Missoula Public Library: A Deep Dive into U.S. City Directories

Enjoy a live broadcast of a recorded genealogy webinar from Legacy Family Tree, presented by Katharine Andrew. Andrew will discuss how U.S. City Directories can help you in your genealogy research. This program is held on July 31 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library.

Tips for Using Missoula Public Library’s Map PCs

This presentation will describe how to use the basic features of the Terrain Navigator Pro map program on MPL’s map PCs. Attendees will learn how to find an area, scale the size, design the layout, print a map, and more. We will also touch briefly on other map programs, such as Google Earth, Natural Atlas and onX. This program is held on July 31 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Blackfoot Room on Level Three of the library. Bring all your questions! Space is limited and registration is required. Email Sarah at svelk@missoulapubliclibrary.org to get on the registration list.

All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Summer Learning Program: Pollinator Playtime

On Aug. 1 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library join The National Wildlife Federation's Dan French, Garden for Wildlife coordinator for Missoula, for a short story about our friendly neighborhood pollinators. After the story, stick around for a fun pollinator-themed arts and crafts activity.

Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library! Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on Aug. 1 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Summer Learning Program: Potomac Branch Library - Community Rocks

Show the Potomac community how much it ROCKS by painting rocks! Children and their families can stop by the Potomac Public Library Branch and pick out a rock to paint and place around the community. Seeing these rocks in the wild lets us know that while Potomac may be small, it is strong. As you find rocks around the community, take a picture and share it with the Potomac Branch Facebook page. This program is held on Aug. 2 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Potomac Public Library at 29750 Potomac Road.

Big Sky Family Movie

On Aug. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Big Sky High School library, enjoy a family movie recently shown in the theater. Popcorn and fun will be provided. Email bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for information about upcoming titles.

Kids Cook with ChopChop

Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine ChopChop, join Missoula Public Library to learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home. This program is held on Aug. 3 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of the library.

Special spectrUM Discovery Bench Activity Theme: Heart Dissections

Kids of all ages can enjoy this special spectrUM Discovery Bench activity focusing on heart dissections. This drop-in program is held on Aug. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the spectrUM Discovery Area on Level Two of the library.

Montana Herbal Festival

Enjoy the first annual Montana Herbal Festival at Missoula Public Library on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four and the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of the library. This festival aims to create a connection through medicinal plants, community & music! Events and demonstrations are free for everyone and are scheduled throughout the day. For a complete list of events visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/calendar-of-events/montana-herbal-festival/.

Library Parking Lot Closed for Resealing

The Missoula Public Library parking lot will be closed on Aug. 13 for resealing. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. For more information please call 406-721-BOOK.