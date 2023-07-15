Missoula Public Library staff training closure

Missoula Public Library, Potomac Public Library, and the Lolo School Library will be closed on July 17 for staff training. Patrons can access their accounts during the closure at missoulapubliclibrary.org/.

All Together Now Summer Learning Program

The Summer Learning Program is part of MPL’s mission to promote children’s literacy, help prevent the “summer slide” in reading skills, and provide lifelong learning opportunities for readers of all ages. From June 1 through Aug. 31, patrons of all ages can pick up a printed reading log for young readers or a Library BINGO card for teens and adults, as well as, enjoy a variety of fantastic offerings during our Summer Learning Program, All Together Now. Visit missoulapubliclibrary.org/home/programs-events/summer-learning-program/ for details on how to participate in this year’s challenge and for a complete list of programs that we have to offer. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Kid’s Table with the Missoula Food Bank

Kids aged 18 and under can eat a free lunch every week day during the summer at Missoula Public Library. Drop in for a meal Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Meals provided by Missoula Food Bank and no registration is required. For more information and locations, please visit the USDA Food and Nutrition website at fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Big Sky Branch Arts and Crafts

Create! Learn! Discover! Drop-in to the Big Sky Branch for DIY Arts & Crafts projects for young kids and their families every Tuesday. The next Arts and Crafts program will be held on July 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. at 3100 South Avenue West in Missoula. Email bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for info about upcoming projects.

Summer Learning Program: Mission2Mars

Are you ready to blast off on an adventure this summer? The spectrUM Discovery Area and Missoula Public Library are teaming up for another Mission2Mars event as part of our Summer Learning Program. This is not just any ordinary reading program — it's an experience that will ignite your imagination, challenge your mind, and inspire you to reach for the stars. Are you curious about the technology and teamwork needed to send spacecraft to Mars? Or are you fascinated by the mysteries that await us on the Red Planet? Our hands-on activities, designed for school-age children, will give you a taste of what it's like to be part of a real-life space mission. This program is held on July 18 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. Get ready to launch!

Become a Community Naturalist: Human-Wildlife Conflict

As part of MPL’s Summer Learning Program, All Together Now, we’re teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to offer this series of courses for adults and teens. Nature-centered programs are often restricted to children or are accessible only through higher education, however, conservation and continued public access to nature depends on community action and community science. Through this program, we hope to empower community members to protect their local wild spaces and serve as educators themselves for others in our community. Earn your certificate of completion by attending all sessions over the summer! Separate topics are covered each 2nd and 3rd Tuesday evenings of July and August. The next session covers Human-Wildlife Conflict and is held on July 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. For session dates and topics please visit our website at tinyurl.com/communitynaturalist.

Montana International Choral Festival Choir Crawl

On July 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. on Level One of the library enjoy a 15-minute pop-up performance from the artists participating in this year's MT International Choral Festival! The International Choral Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting artistic excellence, global understanding, friendship, and goodwill through choral music. The festival is held every third year in Missoula and over the decades, choirs have come to Missoula from every continent except Antarctica.

Families First Learning Lab: Kids Cooking Class

Join Families First Learning Lab on July 19 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of library for a kids cooking class that teaches participants how to use kitchen tools, read recipes, and create delicious treats.

Missoula Public Library MakerSpace: Tinkering with Gravity — A 3D Modeling Workshop

Curious about 3D modeling? Join us on July 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library for this all ages workshop where participants will explore adding gravity to 3D models in Tinkercad's Sim Lab. Register at eventbrite.com/e/tinkering-with-gravity-a-3d-modeling-workshop-tickets-649347685407.

You’re an Engineer

This program is held on July 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is perfect for your little engineer! Kids can build and create with oversized Building Blocks and our Rig-a-ma-Jig. The Rig-a-ma-Jig is a set of wooden planks with pulleys, oversized nuts and bolts, and screws. Enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges.