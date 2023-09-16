Race and Change Across Cultures and Generations: A Journey in Stories and Music

Join the Missoula Public Library and Humanities Montana for a Montana Conversation with Kitty Oliver. This multimedia program blends memoir and music with cross-cultural stories and research into an innovative dialogue on the complexities of race and ethnic relations in the U.S. today with international perspectives. Drawing on her landmark Race and Change Oral Histories archive of native-born and immigrant voices that she is expanding in her travels, Oliver explores how far we’ve come and how progress can be made in a hopeful way that inspires our youth. This program is held on Sept. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. Funding for Montana Conversations is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.

NEA Big Read: Campus Book Discussion - 'The Cold Millions'

Don’t miss this opportunity to participate in the Missoula community’s NEA Big Read! All are welcome to join this informal conversation on "The Cold Millions" by Jess Walter on Sept. 19 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the UM Mansfield Library Commons on Level Three. The Big Read program is presented in partnership with the Missoula Public Library and Mansfield Library, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Please register in advance at: umt.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_73DaCxpRD0Fuq8e.

Home ReSource Spontaneous Construction Exhibit

Come to the library to celebrate creative reuse with Home ReSource, the nonprofit working for sustainability in western Montana. MPL will display functional art created during Home ReSource's Spontaneous Construction event (SponCon), held Saturday, Sept. 16 at their reUse store at Wyoming and Russell. View the functional art created by local builders, artists and hobbyists from items otherwise destined for the landfill from Sept. 20 through Oct. 12, with a reception on Oct. 6's First Friday art walk. The SponCon items will be sold during a live auction and fundraiser at Missoula County Fairgrounds on Oct. 13 for the benefit of Home ReSource's programs that are building a just, vibrant, and sustainable community for all.

Symphony Kids – Missoula Symphony Library Concert Series #1

Visit Missoula Public Library on Sept. 20 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two to hear Missoula Symphony's principal flute and principal harp and discover the angelic voices of these two instruments. Enjoy this Flute & Harp Duo in an intimate concert experience designed for kids and families, where the audience can sit up close with the musicians to listen to the music and ask questions at the end of the concert.

NEA Big Read: 'The Cold Millions' author event with Jess Walter

On Sept. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library join Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick in welcoming New York Times bestselling author Jess Walter for this lively presentation and discussion of his book and our 2023 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read title, "The Cold Millions." This NEA Big Read program is presented in partnership with the County Commissioners’ Office and Fact & Fiction Bookstore, with support from the NEA.

NEA Big Read - An Evening with Author Jess Walter in Seeley Lake

On Sept. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the West Wing of the Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building, located at 3150 MT Hwy 83 North, join Missoula County Commissioner Juanita Vero in welcoming New York Times bestselling author Jess Walter for this lively presentation and discussion of his book and our 2023 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Big Read title, "The Cold Millions." This NEA Big Read program is presented in partnership with the County Commissioners’ Office and the Seeley Lake Community Foundation, with support from the NEA.

NEA 2023 Big Read: Kid Gloves and Brass Knuckles - The Life of Nancy Cooper Russell with Mary Jane Bradbury

Against the backdrop of the social and political reform of the early 1900s, Nancy Cooper Russell, wife of Charles M. Russell, was a woman ahead of her time. A self-taught businesswoman with the ability to take charge, Nancy helped Charles Russell become the highest paid living artist of his time. Art historians consistently give her credit for being the reason the world has the extraordinary Russell paintings and sculptures that grace galleries and private collections today. On Sept. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library, historic interpreter Mary Jane Bradbury brings Nancy Russell to life and describes the world of art that celebrated the myth of the West at the beginning of the 20th century. This interactive program is appropriate for all lovers of art and good stories — from children to adults.

NEA Big Read: MakerSpace Walk-In Hours – Lasered Leather

On Sept. 23 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One of the library enjoy this special NEA Big Read activity. Drop in and use the Makerspace's laser cutter to cut and engrave your own free piece of leather with a design to commemorate this year's NEA Big Read. The NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.