Library closure

Your Missoula Public Library will be closed on Sept. 3 and Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day. Patrons can access their accounts online at: missoulapubliclibrary.org/.

Potomac Branch Library new hours

Starting September 2023, the Potomac School and Community Library will have updated hours. The new hours are Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. with occasional Saturday hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Open Saturdays will be announced in advance via the Potomac Branch’s Facebook page.

Montana Book Festival events at the Library

It’s Missoula’s annual celebration of all things literary! From Sept. 7 through Sept. 10 at the Missoula Public Library, enjoy an exciting array of readings, panels and exhibits with your favorite, and soon-to-be favorite, literary personalities of the West. All events are located on Level Four of the library. Visit montanabookfestival.com/ for complete program information.

Families First Learning Lab: CDC Screenings

Are you curious about developmental milestones? Do you have questions about your child’s development? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in six children in the United States experience a developmental delay. These delays can often be easily addressed if they’re caught early. Join Families First for this free screening held on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Families First Learning Lab located on Level Two of the library.

Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop-in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Come to the Level Three Ellingson Room on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon and bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required; first come, first served.

Seeley Lake Library Book Club

Did you know that the Seeley Lake Library has a book club? The Seeley Lake Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of each month in the library. They alternate between fiction and nonfiction titles. The next meeting is held on Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to noon at 456 Airport Drive in Seeley Lake. Refreshments are provided and masks are not required.

Kids Cook with ChopChop

Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine ChopChop, join Missoula Public Library to learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home. This program is held on Sept. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Demonstration Kitchen on Level Three of the library.

Missoula Scholastic Chess Club at MPL

New at Missoula Public Library! Join the Missoula Chess Club for this monthly meeting the first Thursday of each month throughout the school year. Students from grades 2 to 12 are welcome to come play and learn new moves, and beginners are welcome. The first club meeting will be held on Sept. 7 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library.

National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Food Drive

In recognition of the themes of poverty and economic inequality in Jess Walter’s “The Cold Millions,” MPL will be holding a food drive starting Sept. 8 throughout the Big Read to support the Missoula Food Bank. Donate food and get an entry to win an MPL Big Read gift basket!

NEA Big Read Launch Party

Missoula Public Library is excited to launch our 2023 National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program exploring “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter with a launch party on Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. on Level One of the library. As part of Montana Book Festival activities, get your copy of “The Cold Millions” and enjoy snacks, specialty drinks by Bamboo Bar, live music by Wailing Aaron Jennings, and an old-time photo booth! The NEA Big Read in Missoula is presented in partnership with the Missoula Public Library Foundation, the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, and the Friends of the Missoula Public Library, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. You can view a full calendar of events for the NEA Big Read in Missoula at readmissoula.org/.

MCAT: Stop Animation Workshop for Kids

Kids can have fun together, learn some computer skills, and express themselves artistically in our free, two-hour workshop session for education and play. Lego Stop Animation is popular but there is also an opportunity for animated drawing and live action skits in this workshop. This program is suitable for kids ages 9 to 13 and is held on Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the MCAT Studio located on Level One of the library. Call MCAT staff at 406-542-6228 to learn more.

MakerSpace: Beginner Circuits and Soldering – Making a ‘Meow Mixer’

Come to the MakerSpace on Sept. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Level One of the library for an introductory electronics workshop to make your own cat-shaped “Meow Mixer” circuit board. Each participant will solder their own free, cat-shaped electronic badge with instructor Kody Kinzie. Once assembled, these badges feature two eyes that glow in a choice of colors, manipulated by turning color adjustment knobs. Recommended for high school age or older. Registration required and available here: tinyurl.com/MeowMixer.