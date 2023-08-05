Open Podcasting Studio at Seeley Lake Community Library

The Seeley Lake library has a podcasting machine for public use courtesy of MCAT. Join Seeley Lake Community Library staff on Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a beginners lesson on podcasting. For more information contact Carrie at 406-677-8995.

Summer Learning Program: Helping Pets with the Humane Society of Western Montana

Learn how to help the pets in our community with the Humane Society of Western Montana. Visit with furry friends and enjoy an activity on Aug. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Memory Café: Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium Visit

Missoula Public Library’s Memory Café is a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for individuals experiencing memory loss and their caregivers and family members. This month the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium will introduce us to some of their live Bug Ambassadors! This program is held on Aug. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library.

Read with Dogs

Registered Pet Partners Therapy Dog teams are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library! Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program is held on Aug. 8 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Summer Learning Program: Become a Community Naturalist — Ornithology

As part of MPL’s Summer Learning Program, All Together Now, we’re teaming up with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to offer this series of courses for adults and teens. Nature-centered programs are often restricted to children or are accessible only through higher education, however, conservation and continued public access to nature depends on community action and community science. Earn your certificate of completion by attending all sessions over the summer!

The next session covers ornithology and is held on Aug. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library. For session dates and topics please visit our website at tinyurl.com/communitynaturalist. The Summer Learning Program is made possible with support from the Missoula Public Library Foundation.

Potomac Public Library: Mini Concert Series with the Missoula Symphony

Missoula Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Symphony again to bring a free mini concert to the Potomac School/Public Library! Meet the string instruments in the orchestra as our symphony musicians perform in a quartet (or group of 4) and talk about the music they play. This mini concert takes place on Aug. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Potomac Public Library at 29750 Potomac Road. This intimate concert experience is designed for kids and families, where the audience can sit up close with the musicians and ask questions at the end of the concert.

Big Sky Branch Library: Summer Game Day

On Aug. 9 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the Big Sky High School library enjoy Game Day. The Big Sky Branch Library will have board games for checkout, the PS4 hooked up to the projector with an extensive library of video games. If you want to try a tabletop role-playing game enjoy a short one-shot Dungeons and Dragons adventure! No experience necessary, just bring your imagination. Contact bdoyle@missoulapubliclibrary.org for details.

Frenchtown Community Library: Mini Concert Series with the Missoula Symphony

Missoula Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Symphony again to bring a free mini concert to the Frenchtown School/Community Library! Meet the string instruments in the orchestra as our symphony musicians perform and talk about the music they play. This mini concert takes place on August 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Frenchtown School/Community Library at 17620 Frontage Road in Frenchtown. This intimate concert experience is designed for kids and families, where the audience can sit up close with the musicians and ask questions at the end of the concert.

MakerSpace: Mission2Mars Walk-in Hours — Route Making with the Mars Rover

Bring your kids to the Makerspace on Level One of the library on Aug. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to learn more about the Mars Rover. With help from spectrUM staff, students will use a board game made by NASA to simulate the decision-making and command-sequencing process scientists, engineers and computer scientists engage in to explore Mars. All ages welcome; no registration required.

Summer Learning Program: Potomac Branch Library — Flower Power!

Learn about local wildflowers and pollinators while painting your own flower pot! Enjoy this program held on Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Potomac Public Library at 29750 Potomac Road. Children and their families will leave with their own personalized pot, soil and seeds to grow their own wildflowers at home. Take-home kits will be provided for those who cannot stay for the program.

Library parking lot closed for resealing

The Missoula Public Library parking lot will be closed on Aug. 13 for resealing. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. For more information please call 406-721-BOOK.