Project costs double for University of Montana dorm remodel

The university has received bids for the project that are all “within the increased authority amount,” and Muffick doesn’t anticipate any additional increases for the project in the future.

“The scope of the project remains the same,” Muffick said.

Construction on the new Food Zoo is expected to begin in December and will begin with the partial demolition of the Lommasson Center as well as the north wing of Craig Hall, a student residence building. The project will be supported through the university’s bond proceeds and will not be paid for with student tuition, state taxes or academic budget funds.

"The infrastructure improvement projects underway at UM right now are student-centered investments," said university spokesperson Dave Kuntz in an email. "Every major construction project taking place between now and 2025 will be student-focused, with the intent to strengthen academic quality, improve access to student resources, and build upon the strong on-campus vibrancy at UM."

About 100 employees with offices at the Lommasson Center will be temporarily relocated to the first six floors of Aber Hall this fall, Kuntz said. Some offices will remain online during construction.