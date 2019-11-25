Get those leaf piles taken care of, Missoula, and maybe tie down any lightweight lawn furniture.
A “historically strong low pressure system” in California is going to help create an unusually windy few days in western Montana this week. That will lead to potentially dangerous driving conditions for Thanksgiving travelers.
According to the National Weather Service office in Missoula, very high winds are expected to come from the east into western Montana on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
“We’re going to have a really long duration, a period of much higher (speed) winds,” explained meteorologist Ryan Leach. “Missoula on Thursday and Friday is looking at wind chills down in the single digits.”
Starting Tuesday evening, Leach said, Missoula can expect to see sustained wind speeds of 20 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph. Kalispell and north-central Idaho can expect to see higher wind speeds than the Missoula Valley.
Leach said that means there’s a higher possibility of power lines getting knocked down, as well as a higher likelihood of unsafe travel conditions, dangerous backcountry conditions due to blowing snow and falling trees, and dangerous travel for vehicles that have more surface area, like semi-trucks.
“The good thing about it for us is we won’t get very much snow,” he said. “If we had snow combined with the wind that’s coming, that would be blizzard conditions, and that won’t happen, thankfully. For people heading east (from western Montana) for Thanksgiving, that’s gonna be pretty bad in that direction.”
The reason western Montana will be getting such high-speed winds from the east is because the area is caught between two systems, Leach explained.
“We have a very historically strong low pressure system that’s coming into northern California,” Leach said. “It’s a very large system, and we’re kind of on the fringes of it. And then there’s a little bit of high pressure coming down from east of the Continental Divide. It’s a backdoor cold front, so very cold air is coming out of the north, that high pressure. So it’s setting up a push-pull scenario.”
The low pressure system in California and Oregon will pull air across the Divide from the east, while the backdoor cold front will push it in the same direction.
“Wind events usually only last about a day and then taper off, but this one we’re looking at two days, Wednesday and Thursday, and even Friday morning they’ll be higher than normal,” Leach said. “The most interesting thing for us is how long it’s going to last.”
With high wind speeds and cold wind chills, it’s expected that more people who lack housing will be seeking shelter.
Jesse Jaeger, the director of development and advocacy at the Poverello Center homeless shelter in Missoula, said they have adequate room to take on more people right now.
“Between the Poverello Center and our extended shelter at the Salvation Army, we slept 190 people (Sunday) night,” he said. “Between the two locations, we can sleep up to 235 people. So we have plenty of capacity at the moment.”
The kitchen at the shelter relies on donations, and Jaeger said the top needs right now are canned vegetables, mushroom soup, coffee mugs and forks. The shelter is always looking for toilet paper donations, as well.
For up-to-date weather information, follow @NWSMissoula on Twitter or visit the National Weather Service online at www.wwww.nws.noaa.gov.