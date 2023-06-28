Property owners across Montana have been getting their new property appraisal notices, with a corresponding estimate of their new property tax bills, and there's widespread concern about the financial hit, according to several state lawmakers from Missoula.

Meanwhile, the Montana Department of Revenue had initially left Missoula off a list of 59 statewide public townhall meetings to discuss the issue, but quickly reversed that decision after a group of Missoula lawmakers questioned the plan.

Rep. Mark Thane, D-Missoula, said the preliminary numbers he's seen show a statewide average rise of about 40% in assessed property market value and taxable value, although an exact number hasn't been released. In Missoula County, the number is around 37%. Also, local county governments and cities and schools have an effect in each taxpayer's bill. State lawmakers and county officials have been getting inundated with calls from constituents.

"I've received multiple calls from constituents frustrated from the 'sticker shock' from this serious problem," explained Sen. Shannon O'Brien, D-Missoula. "People on fixed incomes are going to have a hard time staying in their homes. That's on the Legislature."

Democrats say they introduced bills in the last session to relieve taxpayers, only to have those bills killed by Republicans, who held a supermajority in the Capitol. Republicans, meanwhile, say they passed a number of measures to bring relief to taxpayers.

The Montana Department of Revenue has apparently reversed course and will hold an in-person town hall to discuss large property assessment increases in Missoula after a group of state lawmakers from Missoula expressed concern that the city had been singled out to be skipped.

Earlier this week, the Department of Revenue's Property Assessment Division released a list of 59 in-person public meetings in cities and towns across the state to "help taxpayers understand the property valuation process and how the department determined the new values on their classification and appraisal notices."

Small towns like Roundup, Circle and Forsyth were on the list, as were Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls and Kalispell. But Missoula, strangely, didn't make it.

State lawmakers from Missoula, including O'Brien, Thane, Rep. Jonathan Karlen and others called and emailed the state to protest. They were told that Missoula had been left off the list for unspecified "staff safety concerns."

In an email to Thane, which was shared with the Missoulian, Mendenhall noted that Department of Revenue director Brendan Beatty had been on the phone with O'Brien and the office had been in contact with Karlen.

"Director Beatty subsequently contacted our Property Assessment Division Administrator, Kory Hofland, last evening and we’re making arrangements to get at least one session scheduled in Missoula while addressing staff safety concerns," Mendenhall wrote to Thane. "We very much appreciate you bringing this to our Director-level awareness. While there are five virtual meetings that are available to all citizens, we’re cognizant of the need and value of in-person meetings and are glad to work to make additional arrangements to address your valid concerns."

In a call with the Missoulian, Mendenhall said that Missoula was indeed purposely left off the list.

"(Property tax assessment) is a hot button-issue," he said. "People are upset. There had been some situations where staff have not felt safe. And we had a bit of mixed signals, from some leadership in Missoula County, about whether they wanted that response."

Mendenhall didn't clarify exactly what the safety concerns were, or who the "mixed signals" came from.

He did say that the Department of Revenue has now added a July 12 stop in Missoula, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

"That location will allow us to manage safety concerns and still have an in-person meeting," Mendenhall explained.

Thane said he doesn't believe the Department of Revenue was doing anything nefarious, and both he, Karlen and O'Brien said Beatty (the Revenue director) was extremely responsive to their concerns and got the situation fixed quickly.

Missoula County commissioner Josh Slotnick said he is not aware of any of the three county commissioners, nor any county staff, contacting the Department of Revenue and saying they didn't want a meeting here.

In fact, Slotnick said, the county will "roll out the red carpet" for state officials.

"They need to come here and explain this issue to people because these notices are very scary to people," Slotnick said.

He noted that the 37% average county-wide increase in assessed property value is unprecedented. He also said that the state's notices are confusing to people because the state is using this year's assessed property value with last year's millage rate to give people an estimated property tax increase.

Slotnick said the county is under no obligation to use last year's millage rate and it hasn't been determined yet. But he believes that it will be much different this year.

Rather than simply "extracting all possible taxes" from county residents, he said, he and the county staff come up with a budget that they believe provides adequate services. Then they base their millage rate off of that budget.

"We're super cognizant of the pain that (property taxes) cause everyone," he said.

Slotnick also believes this will give more wind to the sails of people like him, and many Missoula elected officials, who think that a sales tax would benefit the state by taxing tourists and using that revenue to lower property taxes.

"We subsidize all the services for our guests," Slotnick explained, noting that Montana is an outlier of states in the U.S., especially ones with lots of tourist visitation, that don't utilize a sales tax to offset property and income taxes.