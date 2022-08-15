Proposed BLM rules for Missoula area near finalization

New rules for memorial signs, pellet guns and other activities are coming to the 167,000 acres of public lands around Missoula managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The rules, on track to take effect later this year, would prohibit certain activities and allow others only with prior authorization from the BLM. Some rules apply to all lands overseen by the field office, spanning Missoula, Granite and Powell counties. Others apply only to specific sites including Garnet Ghost Town, the Rattler Gulch climbing area near Drummond and the Blackfoot Special Recreation Management Area.

Burning treated lumber or wood containing hardware like nails or screws would require prior authorization. Firing airsoft or paintball guns over travel routes, over water or near structures or camps would not be allowed, and projectiles would have to be either biodegradable or collected after firing. Erecting or placing memorials, shrines and plaques would not be allowed without prior authorization. Personal property left unattended longer than 72 hours would be considered abandoned and able to be removed by the agency.

Along the Blackfoot River in the Blackfoot Special Recreation Management Area, jumping from bridges over the river would be prohibited, and day-use sites would be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. At Garnet Ghost Town, camping and use of metal detectors would not be allowed without prior authorization. Discharging firearms or fireworks, smoking in or near a building, or establishing a fire outside of an official fire ring, would be prohibited. Animals would be allowed only on leashes 6 feet or shorter. In the Limestone Cliffs area, a rock climbing site northwest of Drummond referred to as Rattler Gulch, installation of fixed climbing hardware (often referred to as bolts) on new or existing routes would require prior authorization. Shooting would be prohibited there, except for legal game hunting, and pets would need to be leashed.

"Those were either specific issues we had seen or safety concerns, things that were presenting public safety concerns for us, that were outside of our existing (rules) — but we were unable to enforce," Erin Carey, the Missoula Field Office manager, said on Wednesday. She explained that while federal law and agency-wide rules provide enforceable backing for much of the regulations on BLM-managed lands, field offices implement their own supplementary rules to manage activity to their area's, or an individual site's, specific needs.

"We did not have the backing rules," Carey said. "These were identified issues for resource protection and public safety that were not covered by rules that allowed us to take enforcement action on them. So it is specifically enforcement" that's prompting this proposal.

Some proposed rules, like the one addressing abandoned items, could allow the agency to address what Carey described as a common problem of dumped vehicles, or detritus left behind by people living on public lands.

"Abandoned vehicles, it’s not an uncommon problem," she said. "Abandoned campsites, you see those. Maybe they were camping, they were probably residing, and then they just left. Those sites are pretty full of trash."

A determination of what, exactly, is or isn't abandoned after 72 unattended hours would come down to the discretion of officers enforcing the rule. Hunting and camping, Carey said, are often easy to differentiate from abandoned vehicles or vacated camps.

The set of 10 proposed supplementary rules, containing some subsections within individual rules, was submitted to the Federal Register on Aug. 4. A 60-day comment period on the proposed rules closes Oct. 3. After that, the proposed rules and any comments will undergo an internal staff review before heading to Sonya Germann, the BLM's state director for Montana and the Dakotas, for her review and approval. If approved, the rules would be published again in the Federal Register and would take effect in 30 days.

Federal challenges

The rules were previously published and available for comment in 2019 alongside a draft of the Missoula Field Office's Resource Management Plan, and again in 2020 alongside the office's proposed RMP.

The RMP, crafted during the presidency of Donald Trump, was subject to legal wrangling between then-Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and the Department of the Interior. In a victory for Bullock, a federal judge ruled that William Perry Pendley — who as acting director of the BLM had approved the RMP — was not a legitimate leader of the agency because the president hadn't appointed him to the position. The court also ruled that Pendley did not resolve protests to the plan from the Bullock administration. The judge set aside the Missoula and Lewiston field offices' RMPs signed by Pendley.

But, ultimately, then-Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt approved the RMP himself after the Bullock administration chose not to appeal the agency's determination that the plan meshed with state laws. The plan went into effect in January 2021.

Unlike the RMP they were presented alongside, the proposed supplementary rules have not generated controversy or litigation. Carey said that the proposed supplementary rules will allow the agency to enforce management priorities laid out in the RMP. For example, rules proposed for Garnet aim to achieve the agency's priority of managing the ghost town for historic preservation, particularly fire prevention. The proposed rules don't seem to be controversial, she said, noting that they garnered no public comments during each of the last two public comment periods.

"We want to do our due diligence and make sure the public has an opportunity to comment," she said, "but based on what we’ve seen … this is small potatoes. These are not expected to be controversial. But you never know, somebody could come out of the woodwork."

On Wednesday, Michael Moore of the Western Montana Climbers Coalition wrote in an email that the organization, which advocates for climbing access on public lands, "does not have a problem with the new notification rule which will go into effect later this year." The coalition has been aware of the proposed rule, which would require that bolt installation occur only with prior coordination with the field office, for more than a year, he said, and he's discussed it with Carey. "We're not very concerned about it."

Unlike other portions of public lands where installing new bolts or maintaining existing hardware has been banned or put on hold, the proposed rule on bolting around Rattler Gulch is not a ban, Carey wrote in an email Wednesday.

"Climbers coordinate with the BLM and receive authorization prior to developing new routes or replacing existing hardware," she wrote.

Other actions, like erecting a memorial on BLM-managed land, would likewise require prior authorization from the agency under the proposed rules.

"That is an issue across public lands, a lot of memorials," Carey said. "Whether it’s tombstones or crosses or a lot of memorabilia placed, it sounds kind of callous, but it’s not an appropriate place."

Authorization for a memorial is "going to be very case by case, whether you’re wanting to scatter ashes or whether you’re wanting to install a plaque or build a bench with someone’s name on it," she said, noting that "we have to think about the much larger management picture that’s at play."

Some rules, like those proposed for a parcel known as the Dupont Acquired Lands, would simply allow the agency to enforce existing deed restrictions put in place by the previous landowner who transferred the property to the BLM. Those proposed rules prohibit camping outside of designated sites, prohibit campfires and warming fires, prohibit unauthorized motor vehicle use, prohibit unauthorized firewood collecting and prohibit discharging a firearm except for legal game hunting. Similar rules are proposed for Bear Creek Flats, with the exception of the prohibition on motor vehicle use.

To comment on the proposed supplementary rules, enter a comment via the Federal Register, email BLM_MT_Missoula_FO@blm.gov, or mail: Proposed Supplementary Rule, Bureau of Land Management, Attention: Erin Carey, Missoula Field Manager, Missoula Field Office, 3255 Fort Missoula Road, Missoula, MT 59804.