Proposed budget includes police funding, systemic racism project

Commentators continued to call for funds to be allocated away from the police and instead to community services, such as housing.

"Nineteen million for the police, compared to $2.2 million for housing and community development, that's just a big difference there and why is one more important than the other?" said Leticia Romero. "Right now, there's working class people that can't even live here in the city and they're working their butts off, two to three jobs just to try to pay rent or even try to buy a house so more money should be allocated toward housing and community development."

Commentators also asked for more money to be allocated to mental health services.

"The police don't actually prevent crime, the police respond to crime," Andi Hoelzel said. "The police don't prevent issues that come up when folks are dealing with mental health crisis or addiction or a lack of housing, and other services, what they do instead is respond to those things."

Hoelzel said that although $750,000 for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund "seems like a good amount," she felt it could be fully funded if other money in the budget wasn't being allocated to the police department. Instead of funding the police, Hoelzel asked the Council to "shift the money to change these things."