Proposed budget includes police funding, systemic racism project

The Missoula City Council took its first look at the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year Monday night, which includes funding for the majority of new requests from the Police Department and does not increase property taxes.
Mayor John Engen presented the proposed budget, which he and city staff created after the city received certified taxable values from the Montana Department of Revenue last week. The certified taxable values determine the city's revenue and thus how much money it can spend.
The city is proposing about $61 million in total expenditures for the 2021 fiscal year, with $2.1 million in new requests, Engen said. The city had a total of about $5 million in new requests from all departments. All budget documents are available on the city's website, and the public hearing on the budget will remain open on Aug. 17, 24 and 31.
The city is expected to have a baseline budget of about $58.5 million to spend, but is able to fund new requests without an increase to property taxes due to higher than expected non-tax revenues and some CARES Act reimbursements.
Engen is recommending that the City Council approve $750,000 for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, two police officers funded through a grant and the business improvement district for $268,594, $75,150 for police cameras, $226,332 for expanded police training, $34,800 for police helmets $75,000 for the Mobile Crisis Response Team, $50,000 for a communications project, and $35,000 for sustainability programs.
Commentators continued to call for funds to be allocated away from the police and instead to community services, such as housing.
"Nineteen million for the police, compared to $2.2 million for housing and community development, that's just a big difference there and why is one more important than the other?" said Leticia Romero. "Right now, there's working class people that can't even live here in the city and they're working their butts off, two to three jobs just to try to pay rent or even try to buy a house so more money should be allocated toward housing and community development."
Commentators also asked for more money to be allocated to mental health services.
"The police don't actually prevent crime, the police respond to crime," Andi Hoelzel said. "The police don't prevent issues that come up when folks are dealing with mental health crisis or addiction or a lack of housing, and other services, what they do instead is respond to those things."
Hoelzel said that although $750,000 for the Affordable Housing Trust Fund "seems like a good amount," she felt it could be fully funded if other money in the budget wasn't being allocated to the police department. Instead of funding the police, Hoelzel asked the Council to "shift the money to change these things."
In response, Engen agreed that the city does need more money for mental health services, referencing his own struggle with addiction and noting that the city does not have a treatment center that can fit the current need. However, he said his support for funding the police department does not negate his "interest in putting numbers to programs so that we can fill these gaps."
Engen also proposed $112,059 to increase security to City Hall by adding controlled access and an emergency alert system and $91,652 to create a Community Center at Lowell Elementary School, and $205,992 to increase cyclical maintenance activities at the recently annexed Red Fern Park and for the Russell Street project, as well as $100,000 for the LEARN project to address racism in the Missoula community.
Council President Bryan Von Lossberg said the City Council Ad Hoc Committee for Public Safety and Systemic Racism will discuss the details of the $100,000 funding request when it meets on Wednesday. He said that the request is not exclusive to the LEARN project — which would include interviews with members of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) community on their experiences of marginalization and suggest an action plan — but potentially other activities as well.
The idea for the project received some pushback from people who said members of the BIPOC community should not have to validate experiences they have already shared.
