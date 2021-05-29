Proposed resurfacing on Interstate 90 west of Drummond

DRUMMOND — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 15 miles of Interstate 90, west of Drummond in Granite County. The project begins about 3 miles west of the Bearmouth Interchange and extends east for 15 miles, ending approximately 3 miles west of the Drummond Interchange.

Proposed work includes removing the upper layer of pavement and replacing with new pavement (in the passing lane and part of the inside shoulder), crack sealing, and finishing with a chip seal and fog seal of the entire roadway. In addition, pavement markings and shoulder rumble strips will be upgraded. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the pavement and provide a more comfortable ride for the traveling public.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2022, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.