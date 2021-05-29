Proposed resurfacing on Interstate 90 west of Drummond

DRUMMOND — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is inviting the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 15 miles of Interstate 90, west of Drummond in Granite County. The project begins about 3 miles west of the Bearmouth Interchange and extends east for 15 miles, ending approximately 3 miles west of the Drummond Interchange.
Proposed work includes removing the upper layer of pavement and replacing with new pavement (in the passing lane and part of the inside shoulder), crack sealing, and finishing with a chip seal and fog seal of the entire roadway. In addition, pavement markings and shoulder rumble strips will be upgraded. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the pavement and provide a more comfortable ride for the traveling public.
The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2022, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
An important part of properly planning for future projects is partnering with the community. The Montana Department of Transportation welcomes the public to provide ideas and comments on the proposed project. Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Missoula office at P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Note that comments are for project UPN 9860000.
The public is encouraged to contact Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen at 406-523-5802 or Project Design Engineer Joshua Dold at 406-444 6385 for additional information.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.