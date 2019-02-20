A defense attorney says his client's Miranda rights were violated when he admitted to being present at a double homicide in a Missoula motel in October. But he still wants that video played at his client's trial.
Preston Rossbach, 18, is one of two defendants charged with the killing of two people at the Mountain Valley Inn in downtown Missoula. He was also the first of the two to be arrested after the incident.
As evidence has been exchanged between prosecutors and the defense, both sides have agreed that Missoula police detectives continued questioning Rossbach at the police station after he invoked his rights against self incrimination.
Greg Rapkoch, Rossbach's defense attorney, argued in a Wednesday hearing that the video interview with Rossbach should be played at the trial as evidence that the investigation was tainted. The jury, he said, could be warned not to take Rossbach's statements as an admission of guilt.
Judge Karen Townsend mostly laughed off the plan Wednesday, telling Rapkoch that could amount to his client taking the stand without being subject to direct questions from prosecutors.
Rapkoch contended the video would show wrongdoing by the detectives.
Responded Townsend, "I thought we were supposed to be deciding whether [Rossbach] is guilty or not guilty of this crime.''
According to court filings by prosecutors, when detectives Mark Blood and Devin Erickson checked the surveillance video the night of the murders, the footage appeared to show two of the individuals involved holding handguns.
They believed one of the men was Cavey Rossbach, a suspect in a recent homicide in Sanders County with a homicide conviction on his record, according to court records. Police found the pickup seen in the surveillance footage at a home near Lolo, where they detained five people, including Rossbach and his father, Cavey.
When police interviewed Preston Rossbach at the police department, they read him his Miranda rights, although his father, Cavey, was the suspect at the time. Rossbach waived his rights and spoke briefly with detectives, saying he and his father were home all night. At that point, Rossbach reportedly said he was done talking with the detectives.
According to court filings, detectives shifted their attention to Rossbach after later interviewing Ty Butler, who reportedly told them he had driven Rossbach, Jonathan Whitworth (the second man later charged with the killings), another man and a woman to the hotel that night. They reviewed the footage and, now believing Rossbach was the one on tape, arrested him on two counts of deliberate homicide.
When detectives began interviewing Rossbach a second time, as a suspect, they questioned him about two different guns. Detectives reportedly believed at the time that two different types of shell casings were found at the scene and the surveillance video appeared to show both men carrying guns on their way out of the motel. Rossbach reportedly conceded it wasn't a gun in his hand, that it was a knife, and he conceded to being present at the motel at the time of the killings.
In court filings and in Wednesday’s hearing, county prosecutor Jordan Kilby conceded Rossbach’s rights were violated when police questioned him about the guns after he had said he wanted to stop talking in the earlier interview.
But Kilby said there was no precedent allowing Rossbach's statement to be used in court after it was deemed police obtained it illegally. She argued the defense can't have it both ways, and asked Townsend to suppress the video interview.
Rossbach, meanwhile, hung his head low for a large majority of the hearing. Townsend, at one point, asked Rapkoch to take a court reporter with him to speak with Rossbach in a conference room about what his arguments were for showing the video containing the admission.
When they returned, Townsend said she would review transcripts and the video before making a final decision on what to do with the video. While Townsend did not appear to give Rapkoch much hope that she would allow the video in court, she did say he may question the detectives on the stand about their decisions during the investigation.