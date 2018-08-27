Missoula prosecutors have leveled a new charge against a man accused in the killing of Rebecca Romero in June, after learning he reportedly had several controlled substances in his system while driving that night.
Daniel Joseph Grady, 26, earlier was charged with negligent homicide and failing to remain at a scene where a person was killed.
On Friday, prosecutors filed a new charge, vehicular homicide while under the influence. The negligent homicide charge remains attached to his case, but will serve as an alternative choice for jurors if the case goes to trial.
According to the most recent affidavit filed in District Court, authorities were able to draw a blood sample from Grady within eight hours of the collision that killed Rebecca Romero. The crime lab analysis of the Grady's blood showed cocaine, Valium, Diazepam and marijuana, according to the records.
As earlier reported, police found Romero dead near Lowell Elementary School at 2:30 a.m. on June 17. Grady was arrested hours later at an apartment complex on Russell Street after police matched a piece of broken headlight at the scene to his pickup. Those with Grady that night reportedly told police he was driving when the vehicle struck the woman, but no one reported the fatal collision.
While the blood sample contained no alcohol by the time of the analysis, detectives obtained evidence of Grady drinking that night, including a spilled White Claw can in the driver's side of his vehicle, and video of Grady drinking at five different establishments on the night of the incident between 9:59 p.m. and just prior to 2 a.m., according to the court documents.
Grady has not yet entered a plea on the new charge.
The charge could mean 10 more years in prison for Grady if he is convicted. The maximum for negligent homicide is 20 years, but jumps to 30 years for vehicular homicide while under the influence.
Grady is currently being held on $100,000 bail.