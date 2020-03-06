Prosecutors present evidence as double homicide trial wraps up week one

Pat Erbacher, a Missoula Police Sgt. and team leader for the MPD SWAT team, was driving the armored vehicle up Mormon Creek Road to the bunkhouse, he testified Friday. When the unit arrived, he used the vehicle’s PA system to usher the people inside out of the house; Erbacher on Friday did not describe any struggle in doing so.

Initially, Rossbach was actually not pegged as the suspect. Court records filed earlier in the case state law enforcement believed the suspect may have been another man, the defendant's father. As the adults in the bunkhouse were taken to the Missoula Police Station to be interviewed, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Christine Hettman gave Rossbach a courtesy ride to the station to be with family if they were released, she testified Friday.

Asked if there was anywhere else Hettman could take him that night, Rossbach mentioned he had family in St. Ignatius.

“That was too far for me to drive,” Hettman said Friday. “He didn’t have anywhere else to go.”