Prosecutors present evidence as double homicide trial wraps up week one

The first week of a double homicide trial in Missoula County District Court wrapped up on Friday with law enforcement and first responders laying out their response to a shooting at a downtown motel in October 2018.
Missoula police detective Sean Manraksa on Friday gingerly held up for the jury one of the nine .380-caliber bullets found in room 228 of the Mountain Valley Inn in the early hours of Oct. 19, 2018, when first responders rushed the lone shooting survivor to emergency care and law enforcement spread through the area looking for suspects.
Preston Rossbach, 19, is standing trial alone this month. Prosecutors allege he stabbed the victims in the room after Jonathan Whitworth, 28, shot them in a sort of revenge for selling them drugs that hospitalized a family member. Megan McLaughlin, 31, and Jason Flink, 23, were killed in the shooting. Kaleb Williams survived.
Whitworth, the accused shooter, is scheduled to stand trial next month. His attorney has declined to comment on the matters of Rossbach’s trial, much of which has included testimony against Whitworth.
Detectives also found .380 bullets in the Kelly Tree Service truck Rossbach and Whitworth were seen leaving the hotel in from surveillance footage at the motel.
When Melissa Deibert, a critical care paramedic with Missoula Emergency Services, responded to the area that night, she only had to follow the crowd of first responders moving in toward the room, she testified on Thursday. Inside, she saw Williams “saturated” with blood and looking ill. Deibert tried asking him questions, but she said Williams appeared to be elective about avoiding answers.
Williams was going into shock, and soon transported to the Western Montana Emergency Clinic, just a few hundred yards away at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. There, emergency room physician Jordan Guffin saw a broken rib from Williams’ armpit gunshot wound, as well as a deflated lung. Emergency technicians were able to stabilize Williams, who testified on Thursday he remembered very little about the incident.
Back at the Mountain Valley Inn, Missoula Police Sgt. Matt Kazinsky was delegating duties to nearly every officer who was out on patrol that night, he said during testimony on Friday. Surveillance video from the motel showed three people leaving the motel in a white pickup with a tree service logo on the side; law enforcement quickly tracked the vehicle to its owners listed address on Mormon Creek Road outside Lolo. Police deployed their SWAT team to the address, where they believed the suspects may be hiding out.
Pat Erbacher, a Missoula Police Sgt. and team leader for the MPD SWAT team, was driving the armored vehicle up Mormon Creek Road to the bunkhouse, he testified Friday. When the unit arrived, he used the vehicle’s PA system to usher the people inside out of the house; Erbacher on Friday did not describe any struggle in doing so.
Initially, Rossbach was actually not pegged as the suspect. Court records filed earlier in the case state law enforcement believed the suspect may have been another man, the defendant's father. As the adults in the bunkhouse were taken to the Missoula Police Station to be interviewed, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy Christine Hettman gave Rossbach a courtesy ride to the station to be with family if they were released, she testified Friday.
Asked if there was anywhere else Hettman could take him that night, Rossbach mentioned he had family in St. Ignatius.
“That was too far for me to drive,” Hettman said Friday. “He didn’t have anywhere else to go.”
Hettman took Rossbach to the police station downtown and watched as he headed across the street and through the doors. Rossbach, attorneys have said in previous hearings, waited at the police station for some time until detectives came out to speak with him about the case. Two Missoula Police detectives, Mark Blood and Devin Erickson, then realized their suspect had been sitting in the waiting room. That day, detectives searching the bunkhouse at Mormon Creek Road found the knife prosecutors say Rossbach used to stab the victims at the Mountain Valley Inn.
A state crime lab analyst testified Friday no usable fingerprints were recovered from the knife.
Rossbach’s trial continues Monday at 9 a.m. in Missoula County District Court.