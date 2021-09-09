Protection order dismissed in Elder classmate dispute

A temporary protection order filed by mayoral candidate Jacob Elder against a University of Montana classmate was dismissed in Missoula Municipal Court on Thursday.
The reason for the dismissal is “because the parties have reached an amicable agreement and further litigation is not necessary,” municipal court documents said.
Missoula Municipal Judge Kathleen Jenks presided.
Elder, the petitioner, alleged the respondent, Jhevon McMillan, a fellow law student at the University of Montana, had harassed and threatened Elder and his fiancé.
Elder is running for mayor against incumbent John Engen.
In his complaint, Elder alleges McMillan made threatening motions and statements to him on the UM campus in late August, right before Elder filed the temporary protection order. Elder says he wasn’t sure why McMillan allegedly acted in such a way, but says he suspects it was “due to my mayoral campaign.”
Elder also references threatening behavior made toward his fiancé, including calls from a restricted number. Shortly after the calls, someone was flashing lights in his bedroom window, he said.
“I do not know for a fact that Mr. McMillan was responsible for the calls or flashing lights in our bedroom window," the complaint reads. "However, given the timing of events I am led to believe he was responsible."
The temporary protection order was filed in Missoula municipal court on Aug. 27, according to court documents. It stipulated the parties must stay at least 1,500 feet from one another.
In his response, McMillan says the allegations of threats and assault did not happen and the protection order was without legal merit. McMillan’s phone records did not return evidence of him trying to contact Elder’s fiancé.
McMillan goes on to say the protection order prevented him from attending classes in-person, hindering his learning experience.
“Every missed in person learning experience is a detriment to (McMillan’s) legal education and has exacerbated his learning difficulties,” McMillan’s written response says.
About 10 friends and fellow law students of McMillan’s were present at Thursday’s hearing to support him. Among them was Alex Janssen, a coworker.
“Elder was making allegations that were not based on any kind of evidence, that were way outside the scope of any minor altercation they had,” she said. “Jhevon was not allowed to go on campus and it impacted a lot of different people.”
As McMillan left the courthouse, he told his classmates, “I’ll see you on campus,” to which they responded with a cheer.
McMillan is represented by Louis Villemez, an attorney for the Associated Students of the University of Montana.