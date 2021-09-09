Protection order dismissed in Elder classmate dispute

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The temporary protection order was filed in Missoula municipal court on Aug. 27, according to court documents. It stipulated the parties must stay at least 1,500 feet from one another.

In his response, McMillan says the allegations of threats and assault did not happen and the protection order was without legal merit. McMillan’s phone records did not return evidence of him trying to contact Elder’s fiancé.

McMillan goes on to say the protection order prevented him from attending classes in-person, hindering his learning experience.

“Every missed in person learning experience is a detriment to (McMillan’s) legal education and has exacerbated his learning difficulties,” McMillan’s written response says.

About 10 friends and fellow law students of McMillan’s were present at Thursday’s hearing to support him. Among them was Alex Janssen, a coworker.

“Elder was making allegations that were not based on any kind of evidence, that were way outside the scope of any minor altercation they had,” she said. “Jhevon was not allowed to go on campus and it impacted a lot of different people.”

As McMillan left the courthouse, he told his classmates, “I’ll see you on campus,” to which they responded with a cheer.