Protection order extended for former Seeley-Swan student accused of assault

MISSOULA — A petition for a temporary order of protection against a former Seeley-Swan High School and current Missoula Sentinel High student was extended six months on Tuesday in Missoula County District Court, pending the outcome of an investigation of an alleged assault and the conclusion of a Title IX Investigation.

Court documents allege an assault occurred on Jan. 16 near the Seeley-Swan High School locker room. According to the petition, the accused was outside the locker room and “pushed him on the floor and pinned him down and put his finger in (the other person)’s butt.” The incident then moved into the locker room and the student was held to the ground until a coach at the school intervened, according the court documents

The Missoulian is not naming the accused, who is a juvenile.

The alleged victim was a middle school student at Seeley-Swan. The student's mother originally filed a request on Feb. 3 for an order of protection, seeking a temporary order against the accused for both the student, the student’s siblings and herself.

