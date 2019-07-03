With the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group in the Persian Gulf and a B-52 bomber task force stationed in Qatar to address an unspecified threat, nearly 30 residents of Missoula spread out along the Orange Street Bridge on the eve of Independence Day to protest any military action against Iran.
The Jeannette Rankin Peace Center led a march Wednesday up Higgins and across Broadway to Orange Street. Those walking included members of the center, Veterans for Peace, volunteers and University of Montana professors.
“We’re the peace center. What else can we do other than march for peace?” said Betsy Mulligan-Dague.
Mulligan-Dague, who has been the executive director for the Jeannette Rankin Peace Center since 2005, began organizing the march and rally last week after deciding that letters to policymakers in Washington, D.C., would not be enough. She also wanted to find a way to bring the potential war with Iran to the attention of as many people as she could.
“Coverage of escalations with Iran aren’t showing up on the front page. This is a way to make people care,” she said.
Standing on Orange Street during rush-hour traffic, and holding signs and flags, the marchers drew several honks and thumbs-up from the passing cars. One driver rolled down his window to shout, “Vote Trump!”
In the months leading to the 2003 war in Iraq, Mulligan-Dague and others participated in an anti-war rally of 800 people in Caras Park. Compared to the 26 today, she said it may be because in 2003 people still felt like they could make a difference.
“We’ve got to fight against getting complacent,” she said.
Similar rallies have been held in Boston, Atlanta and San Francisco in the past month. During that time, the United States sent an additional 1,000 troops to the region and imposed harsher sanctions against Iran. Meanwhile, Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone that entered its airspace and proceeded with enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels.
“I give President Trump credit for calling off the retaliatory strikes against Iran, but that’s not nearly enough,” Mulligan-Dague said. “We’ve got to reevaluate our definition of success. Success is when we can have a dialogue on all sides, when we can sit down believing in different things and depart with a mutual respect for each other.”
Dexter Aspevig, a veteran of the Vietnam War who also demonstrated with Vietnam Veterans Against the War, carried a banner for Veterans for Peace.
“It just seems like nobody’s listening. The current administration, who are all 1 percenters with bone spurs, aren’t aware of how out of control it’s gotten. Without a draft, the general population doesn’t care. There should be thousands of people here,” he said.
Aspevig said another war in the Middle East will only “kill children, women and old people, leading to another generation of terrorists.” He pointed to a quote on the back of his shirt from President Dwight D. Eisenhower that read, “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”
“There has been a systematic demonization and dehumanization of Iran through our foreign policy for the past several decades. There are no countries on earth peopled by bad people. There are only governments acting out of their own geo-political interests,” said Jeffrey Gritzner, an emeritus professor for the University of Montana whose work includes more than 200 publications in French, English and Persian.
“It’s unfortunate that the current administration currently attaches a lot of interest in hydrocarbons, gas and oil while, while being dismissive of the non-Western world,” he said.
Gritzner and his wife, Yvonne, both attended the rally and both spent time in Iran as members of the Peace Corps.
“It’s obviously an incredibly complex situation, but it not being addressed is only a prelude to an incredible amount of human suffering,” Gritzner said.
Imdad Ali Balochi, a native of the Balochistan province of Pakistan, joined the rally as part of his service for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship. Balochi, who was arrested by Pakistani authorities in 2009 for his work as an activist, said protests and free speech are fundamental to a civil society.
“They arrested me in front of the press club when I was a student,” he said. “They arrested me for the same reasons that we are out here, for criticizing the government.”