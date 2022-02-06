Protesters rally in Missoula against vaccine mandates

About 20 people showed up Sunday to a rally on Reserve Street in Missoula to protest vaccine mandates in Canada and the U.S.

The event featured a speech by state Sen. Theresa Manzella, a Republican from Hamilton.

The rally was sponsored by local groups Face of Freedom and Western Montana Liberty Coalition. The group, waving anti-vaccine signs, got lots of honks in support from the busy Sunday traffic.

"I believe in freedom and personal choice and informed consent," Manzella said. "If people want to get a vaccination and if they're fully informed about the risk, then that's certainly their decision to make."

Mandatory vaccinations are a no-go in the United States of America, she added.

Manzella said after she moved to Montana from Michigan in 1991, she was "attacked by the left" for starting a horse rescue operation.

"I realized the animal rights movement is just another arm of the left," she said. "They seem to give animals greater rights than people."

It was then that she decided she would uphold the U.S. Constitution if she ran for public office, she said — which she did.

"You will hear me say regularly, the Bible and the Constitution are the solutions that we need in this country," she said.

She went on to say that she believes in limiting the powers of the federal government, including the power to enforce vaccine mandates.

Roger Mitchell of Stevensville, spokesman for Face of Freedom, said he organized the event to "stand in solidarity and collaboration with the trucker’s convoy in Canada to protest the totalitarian mandates laid down by Canada’s government."

"Human freedoms and individual liberties have been decimated over the last two years due to the opportunistic power grabs by overzealous governments worldwide in response to the COVID-19 virus," Mitchell said. "We are standing with the truckers to restore their freedoms and our own."

Manzella has been "labeled the “Donald Trump of Ravalli County” due to her outspoken conservative viewpoints, Mitchell said.

The Freedom Convoy is a group of truckers and other protesters calling for an end to vaccine mandates in Canada. They succeeded in briefly clogging the Coutts-Sweetgrass port of entry between the U.S. and Canada last week, but that has since been reopened.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, also weighed in on the matter on Twitter.

"Trudeau brushing off the truckers standing up for freedom by calling them a 'fringe minority' that only reflects 'conspiracy theorists' & 'tinfoil hats' is shameful," Daines wrote, referring to Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. "Montanans and our neighbors to the north are sick & tired of overreaching mandates!"

Daines also criticized a decision by GoFundMe to take down the Freedom Convoy's fundraising page. He has encouraged Montanans to get vaccinated, saying he is "pro-vaccine but anti-mandate."

There is currently no vaccine mandate in Montana. A law passed by the state Legislature in 2021, HB 702, makes it illegal for an employer to discriminate based on vaccination status.

A recent opinion poll by Abacus Data found 68% of Canadians felt they had "very little in common" with the protesters, while 32% said they "had a lot in common" with the truckers, according to BBC News.

The Missoula City-County Health Department recently released some statistics on the differences between unvaccinated residents and vaccinated residents.

For Missoula County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 during a 90-day period starting on Oct. 16 last year, unvaccinated people died from COVID-19 at a rate 15.45 times higher than their vaccinated peers.

“Nationally, the omicron variant appears to be slowing down, but deaths are still on the rise. The virus is killing roughly 2,600 Americans per day, on average," said Kye Davenport, a deputy public information officer for Missoula County's COVID-19 response team. "Those deaths were almost entirely preventable. The overwhelming majority of people dying from COVID were unvaccinated."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.