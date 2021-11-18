Providence nurse recognized for treating first US COVID patient

A Washington-based Providence nurse who served as part of the care team that treated the first U.S. COVID-19 patient was nationally recognized on Thursday.

Sarah Wilkerson, Montana's regional director of infection prevention, was honored by the Alliance for Health Policy for her work treating the first U.S. COVID patient at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Washington, nearly two years ago. She was honored alongside individuals who helped develop the vaccine and care treatments, as well as community health care providers.

Wilkerson has been a nurse for 11 years and started her career in the operating room. She completed her master's degree in nursing at the University of Washington. She also co-authored an article in the New England Journal of Medicine regarding the first American COVID case.

Liz Hall, a board member of the Alliance for Health Policy, asked Wilkerson about that first case during a teleconference Thursday.

"I remember vividly the moment, I think I always will. I got a call as I was headed to bed on that Monday evening from our hospital administration and they had been notified by local public health that the first confirmed novel coronavirus case in the United States was in our county," Wilkerson said.

"My first thought was, 'Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?'"

The hospital had never admitted a patient to a bio-containment unit at that point, but hospital staff were trained to deal with something highly dangerous, such as Ebola, Wilkerson said.

The bio-containment used was very similar to how the hospital would handle an Ebola patient, which Wilkerson said "seemed like the safest option."

Her team quickly jumped into action and was innovative and collaborative in their thinking, she said.

"I'm just so proud looking back at how our team worked together," Wilkerson said. "How quickly we were able to get the patient to the hospital and just all the great energy working together."

Dr. George Diaz and registered nurse Robin Addison were also part of the Everett hospital team that was honored along with Wilkerson.

Patients had to be moved, maintenance workers set up walls and local health jurisdictions and emergency medical services were contacted.

"Everything just fell together amazingly well," Addison said.

When that first patient went home around 10 days later, Addison said everyone sighed a breath of relief.

Wilkerson added that preparation and plans started to be drawn up on ways to isolate multiple patients — at the time, the isolation unit was only able to handle one or two patients.

Several weeks later, however, the pandemic began to snowball and patients began pouring in.

"First we had one, then we had 30 and then we had more and then more and then more," Wilkerson said. "We had to be able to expand that plan ongoing and figure out how to keep up with the increase in patients."

Over the last two years, Wilkerson said she has reminded staff to take care of themselves as well. Making time for family and friends has been difficult with the amount of time they have put into caring for the millions who have been infected with COVID.

"We've got to figure out a way to balance our work and our life and reconnect," Wilkerson said. "We've been working so many hours and (we) really need to find a way to heal ourselves ... because if we don't take care of ourselves, we won't be able to take care of anyone else."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.