The Spiritual Care Department at Providence-St. Patrick Hospital has scheduled its biannual memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Broadway Building Conference Center.
Family members and the public are welcome to come celebrate the lives of those who have died in recent months.
Please bring a photograph to add to the display during the service. Parking is available in the Broadway Building underground structure.
Call 406-329-5784 with questions.