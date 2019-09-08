{{featured_button_text}}
St. Patrick Hospital

Providence St. Patrick Hospital

 JOSH GEIGER/UM School of Journalism

The Spiritual Care Department at Providence-St. Patrick Hospital has scheduled its biannual memorial service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in the Broadway Building Conference Center.

Family members and the public are welcome to come celebrate the lives of those who have died in recent months.

Please bring a photograph to add to the display during the service. Parking is available in the Broadway Building underground structure.

Call 406-329-5784 with questions.

