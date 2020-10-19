PSC candidates Fielder, Tranel talk climate, corporations

When asked about "green energy," Tranel said wind power peaks in the winter in Montana and is consistent.

"The economics are there," she said. "The Commission now is pricing wind at $21 a megawatt hour and (Montana ratepayers) are paying $70 a megawatt hour from (the coal-fired power station at) Colstrip. The only thing stopping us is politics. That is unacceptable."

During the forum, Fielder said she's not going to be beholden to corporate lobbyists from NorthWestern Energy or any other company. She said she'll fight for "low cost energy, safe communities, a healthy environment and a strong economy."

"I'm not as interested in arguing over climate change and arguing over what type of energy we're using as making sure we're safe, our communities are safe," Fielder said.

Tranel said Montana is losing out on new investments because the current Commission has tried to stifle new clean energy projects.

"We're not getting new investment because our current commissioners are saying things like 'wind turbines are flying off and killing people'," Tranel said. "The corporations the commission regulates are about money. That's not wrong, but there's no market, nothing to regulate them but the Commission. We need commissioners that will stand up to these for-profit corporations."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.