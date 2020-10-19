PSC candidates Fielder, Tranel talk climate, corporations

Jennifer Fielder, a Republican running for a spot on Montana's Public Service Commission, cast doubt Monday during a forum on the validity of certain global warming models made in the 1970s. Meanwhile, opponent Monica Tranel, a Democrat, said that Republicans have raised rates for consumers by 20% while they've had unanimous control of the Commission for more than a decade.
The two candidates vying for the PSC District 4 seat traded mild jabs about clean energy, climate change and standing up to corporations during a debate on Monday.
The virtual forum was hosted by City Club Missoula, and the candidates took questions from citizens and the moderator rather than debate each other.
The candidates were asked by forum moderator Ray Ekness, director of the University of Montana's Broadcast Media Center, to give their pitch to voters first.
Tranel, a former PSC staff attorney, said the current Commission, all Republicans, is "largely unengaged" and said they aren't working for Montanans to keep energy prices low.
"Montana has not elected a Democrat to the Public Service Commission since 2008, and in that period of time, rates have gone up 20%," she said, without citing her source material.
Fielder, a two-term state legislator, said the "open exchange of ideas is something that's being lost in today's political world," and she's decided that she could serve the public by making fact-based decisions on the Commission.
The candidates were then asked how they would prevent energy utilities and companies from "externalizing the costs" of climate change when choosing energy sources or requesting rate increases. Externalizing costs refers to not factoring in costs associated with climate change, such as health care costs associated with increased wildfire smoke.
Fielder said some of the "political arguments" about externalizing costs are based on models that turn out to not be accurate.
"If you look at what was modeled in the '70s, we were supposed to go through a horrible Ice Age," Fielder stated. "Global warming models predicted oceans were going to be boiling. We need to be careful about jumping on a bandwagon and saying 'the sky is falling, and we've all got to do this' based on somebody's opinion."
Without specifically citing the studies she was referencing, Fielder also said the aggregate of the six most common pollutants has dropped by 74% in the last 50 years in the U.S., all while Gross Domestic Product, energy consumption and population have increased.
"A lot of folks think (climate change) is worse than it is," she said. "Some of the 'sky is falling' predictions just haven't panned out."
When asked about "green energy," Tranel said wind power peaks in the winter in Montana and is consistent.
"The economics are there," she said. "The Commission now is pricing wind at $21 a megawatt hour and (Montana ratepayers) are paying $70 a megawatt hour from (the coal-fired power station at) Colstrip. The only thing stopping us is politics. That is unacceptable."
During the forum, Fielder said she's not going to be beholden to corporate lobbyists from NorthWestern Energy or any other company. She said she'll fight for "low cost energy, safe communities, a healthy environment and a strong economy."
"I'm not as interested in arguing over climate change and arguing over what type of energy we're using as making sure we're safe, our communities are safe," Fielder said.
Tranel said Montana is losing out on new investments because the current Commission has tried to stifle new clean energy projects.
"We're not getting new investment because our current commissioners are saying things like 'wind turbines are flying off and killing people'," Tranel said. "The corporations the commission regulates are about money. That's not wrong, but there's no market, nothing to regulate them but the Commission. We need commissioners that will stand up to these for-profit corporations."
