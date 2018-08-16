A Belgrade firm has lost its initial bid to break Republic Services’ garbage-hauling monopoly in Missoula County.
It’s not likely to be the last.
In a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Montana Public Service Commission denied permission for L&L Site Services to open operations in the county.
“We’re very disappointed in the decision,” L&L owner Lance Johnson said Wednesday. “We’re going to try to get some stuff clarified for the commissioners. More than likely we’re going to ask them to reconsider.”
Johnson, whose company successfully challenged Republic Services and the city of Bozeman in 2015 to gain a waste hauling permit, has 10 days to make the request.
Waste hauling in Montana, like most transportation companies, requires a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity from the PSC.
According to PSC documents, L&L applied for certification on March 1 to allow it to “operate between all points and places within Missoula County … to a lawful disposal site.”
Republic Services, which serves eight communities in Missoula County and more than 90 throughout the state, protested the application.
The PSC considers three factors when deciding to issue a permit: public need, the existing carrier’s ability to meet that need, and harm to the existing carrier contrary to public interest.
Glenda Bradshaw, general manager of Republic Services in Missoula, applauded the decision to deny L&L’s application “based on their lack of ability to prove the necessity in the market.”
“We do believe we serve the market, and we serve the entire market, not only the profitable urban routes, but also the low- or no-margin routes — rural routes and recycling,” Bradshaw said. “As part of the evidence that we gave in the hearing, L&L would not serve all those markets.”
The two sides argued their cases at a three-day public hearing in Missoula in May.
Public Service Commissioner Bob Lake of Hamilton, whose District 4 includes Missoula, made the motion to deny L&L’s application. He was joined in his vote by commission Chairman Brad Johnson and Troy O’Donnell. Travis Kavulla and Roger Koopman were in favor of granting L&L the certificate.
“Being a free enterprise individual my entire life, I have strong feelings about competition,” Lake said in a statement released by the PSC. “I also have strong feelings about following the letter of the law. I think as Public Service Commissioners we’re sitting in the dubious position of regulating this territory, and we have to make this decision.”
Koopman, of Bozeman, saw it differently.
“Rather than approaching this from the standpoint of why should we allow a competitor into what is currently a monopolized market, the question we should ask is, why not?” he said. “You’re not going to find a more fit applicant based on their record.”
Koopman said the commission isn’t charged with determining that the established garbage hauler is doing a poor job, but “to simply allow healthy competition and consumer choice in the marketplace.”
It’s the job of the Public Service Commission to prevent monopolies that don’t service the public, “but it’s not uncommon for a trash market to be monopolized,” said Bowen Greenwood, PSC communications director.
Bradshaw of Republic said she “gets it” that competition is a good thing.
"But in the situation of utilities, it often has more negative consumer benefits, because it makes it difficult for us to do things like subsidize rural routes and recycling,” she said.
L&L owner Lance Johnson is convinced Missoula needs more garbage service and more competition.
“We went over there with open eyes and spent a month or two on the ground, asking people if they think they needed more service,” he said. “The answer all around was yes.”
In testimony at the May hearing, Luke Riley said he was employed by L&L to gather signatures of support for its application.
“I just explained that L&L is a small garbage company in the Bozeman area looking to get a garbage permit in Missoula and in order to do so, we need to get a certain amount of public support," Riley said.
Several who expressed support were hesitant to sign, he said.
"Even business owners (who) expressed specific complaints about Republic, several mentioned that they were worried about biting the hand that feeds," Riley said. "Since Republic is the only option in town, they are worried about angering Republic and then having to deal with garbage on their own."
L&L intends to clear up some facts that were missed at the May hearing, said Lance Johnson, who didn't want to reveal specifics.
They involve, he said, "a lot of pricing things, a lot of stuff that came to the table at the end of the hearing so we didn’t have time to go back in and (refute) the accusations they made."
Bradshaw said after months of public comment and three full days of hearings, the PSC's decision came down to evidentiary record.
"At the end, the Public Service Commission found that (Johnson) had not made a case to approve his application," she said. "I'm not sure what would change in the next 10 days."
"We are very aware at Republic of the special position we have as the only hauler in Missoula County, and we take public service very seriously," Bradshaw added. "We're grateful for the opportunity we have to haul trash and recycling, and we very much want to give back to the community we serve."