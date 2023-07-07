An alleyway through a popular part of downtown Missoula will soon be much more visually interesting thanks to a local nonprofit and the artist they’ve hired.

A new public art installation, featuring imagery of Montana, is being painted onto the back of the Confluence Center building at 119 W. Main St.

The building serves as the headquarters for the nonprofit Headwaters Foundation, which hired Montana artist Rilie Tanè Zumbrennan to work on the mural during First Friday on July 7.

Early in the day, she was operating a boom lift to paint on the background colors and flowers, and she’ll be in town for several more days to complete the project.

“We wanted to choose an artist with a strong connection to our state,” said Ruth Crystal, facilities and administrative manager for Headwaters Foundation. “We are confident that the mural Rilie creates will make this an event better place for our neighbors to come together.”

Brenda Solorzano, the CEO of Headwaters, said the nonprofit would like to make the alley between Front and Main into more of a community asset than it is now.

“We’re working with the city right now, and the Missoula Downtown Association, to see if we can actually put in some planters, put in other kinds of decorations,” she said. “Eventually we’d like to have lighting in the alleyway and figure out if there’s some way, after business hours, to shut down the alleyway so that it becomes a walkway, and a destination where people can kind of hang out.”

They installed electricity in their back patio so if someone wants to hold an event with food trucks and a stage for live music, it’s possible.

Headwaters remodeled its building as kind of a hub for nonprofits that don’t have enough of a dedicated space of their own. The building is now a user-friendly, multipurpose meeting space specifically catered to nonprofits. Since its opening, more than 50 events have been held at the Confluence Center. Local nonprofits like All Nations Health Center, Zero to Five, the Poverello Center and United Way have hosted networking events and gatherings. The space also served as the headquarters for the Western Montana Community Center volunteers during Missoula Pride.

The Headwaters Foundation has also hosted monthly First Friday art shows, and the mural installation is part of its ongoing effort to create welcoming gatherings.

“We are happy that so many nonprofits have already been able to use Confluence Center, and we are excited to expand the space into the outdoors,” Solorzano said. “The new mural will beautify the patio and alleyway with an ode to Montana that symbolizes our commitment to supporting kids and families in our region.”

Tanè Zumbrennan’s plan for the huge mural is a family of bears in a mountainous landscape. Based in Billings, Tanè Zumbrennan was born and raised in Montana and is known for her buffalo mural on Billings’ Grand Building. The Missoula mural is expected to be complete by July 17.

There is plenty of other public art in the works in Missoula. Local artist Tanya Lee Yarrow is painting a 700-square-foot mural on the Grizzly Hackle building at the Ryman Street entrance into Caras Park.

There are also plans for the city to solicit artist pitches to paint a giant wall that surrounds the NorthWestern Energy substation facility in the eastern portion of the Caras Park parking lot.