Public comment needed regarding UM building name change

The University of Montana will hold an on-campus listening session on Wednesday, July 7 to gather public comment on the proposal of renaming the Liberal Arts Building. The proposed name would be the Dennis and Gretchen Eck Liberal Arts Building.

The session will be held in the President's Room of Brantly Hall from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

“The proposed name, the Dennis and Gretchen Eck Liberal Arts Building, is fitting, given the generous support Dennis and Gretchen have provided to the college over the past several years," explained Julie Baldwin, UM's College of Humanities and Sciences interim dean.

The Eck's are both native Montanans and alumni of UM. Their gifts exceed $11 million and have funded renovation of the major portion of the Liberal Arts Building.

UM's S.E.A. Change Initiative was founded by the couple, which prepares students to be the leaders of the next generation.

University of Montana's Liberal Arts Building is a high-traffic area. It was constructed in 1953 and has been the primary home for UM's humanities class offerings.

Thanks to the Eck family, the building now includes 25 classrooms, a 120-seat auditorium, a new central building entrance, three student and faculty hubs, ADA-accessible restrooms, a new academic advising center and significant upgrades to the technology within the building.

If you cannot attend, public comments may be submitted electronically via email to news@umontana.edu or mailed to Brantly Hall 101, University of Montana, Missoula, MT 59812.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1