Public comment sought on management of new 124-acre Missoula nature preserve

A new 124-acre open space and recreation area overlooking the Missoula Valley is getting ready for its debut, and the city is seeking public input on how to manage the land.

The Bluebird Preserve is the most recent addition to Missoula's conservation lands system and is located above Grant Creek. It was purchased in 2019 by the city with $450,000 in taxpayer money from the 2006 voter-approved Open Space Bond.

It's expected to be open to the public in the fall of 2022.

"We think it's going to be popular," said city conservation lands manager Jeff Gicklhorn. "It's going to get a lot of use. We're excited."

Trailhead access to the new area will be located just north of the Grant Creek Conoco gas station, next to the large gravel Snowbowl shuttle parking lot.

Becky Goodrich, a communications specialist with the city's parks and recreation department, said this project "would not be possible without the strong partnership of Montana Snowbowl and their collaboration in locating the public access easement and trailhead across their lower Grant Creek lot."

The entire preserve is built upon decades of conservation work in Missoula's North Hills and provides significant recreational and scenic values, Goodrich added.

"The property also provides habitat for grassland species, including the endemic Missoula phlox, bitterroot, elk, birds of prey and bluebirds," she wrote in an email. "In addition, the project provides open space access for residents in the rapidly growing area west of Reserve Street, which is underserved by the conservation lands system."

Gicklhorn said the new preserve also has an added benefit. It provides seasonal public access to trails on an adjacent 304-acre conservation easement owned by Republic Services. That property is only open during part of the year.

The public is invited to view a draft management plan and take a short survey at engagemissoula.com through March 11.

The draft management plan proposes that the city will build roughly four miles of new moderate-grade trails for pedestrian and equestrian users with year-round access to the preserve and the Republic Services conservation easement. The plan also outlines strategies to protect and enhance the phlox and other native grasses. It also outlines ways to manage non-native invasive grasses.

"The draft management plan guides the recreational infrastructure development and natural resource management priorities for the entire 428-acre parcel comprised of the Bluebird Preserve and Republic Services conservation easement,” Gicklhorn explained.

The property was originally going to be developed for housing, but planners found it unfeasible to build a road to access the flatter parts of the property. The local nonprofit Five Valleys Land Trust then worked with the property owners and the city to conserve the land and put it in public hands.

"One cool thing about this parcel is there's been a lot of community involvement," Gicklhorn said. "Without Snowbowl, you couldn't get onto this property legally. Without Republic Services, you don't have half the trails. And Five Valleys Land Trust played a big role."

He noted that the property is mostly south-facing, so it'll stay fairly dry in the winter. It will probably be very hot in the middle of the day during summer, but the views to the west will give late-day hikers and horseback riders a fantastic sunset experience.

"The top of the ridgeline was basically scraped, and the soil was pushed to the side, so we want to use that area and mound those piles up into an overlook," Gicklhorn said. "And we'll have a trail that brings you up on top."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.