Public defenders plead for remote hearings

"We're hoping there's some consideration," she said. "I just feel like it's a really dangerous time, and we need to be thinking about what could happen in the community we live in and the impact we have on that community is concerning to me."

Jennifer Streano, the state public defender’s office regional deputy, was not listed among the public defenders who signed on to the statement. The public defender's union also is not getting involved, and calls for the same messaging from the state public defender's agency were largely dismissed as matters for individuals, Lyday said.

In District Court, Judge John Larson has a jury trial scheduled for Monday. He's already held three jury trials, in three different counties, and each were coordinated with local county health officers, he said. Missoula County Public Health Officer Ellen Leahy offered direction in how to conduct trial proceedings, he said. None to his knowledge have spawned outbreaks in those jurisdictions.

"We're continuing to refine the process," Larson said in a phone interview Tuesday, noting the jury selection process has been conducted across multiple courtrooms, and jurors are spaced out when the trial proceeds. Witnesses are now behind a Plexiglass shield, and he's got a portable face shield.