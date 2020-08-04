Public defenders plead for remote hearings

Attorneys in Missoula’s state public defender’s office issued a letter to the local judiciary on Monday urging judges to cease in-person hearings until Missoula County is no longer designated a hot spot and confirmed COVID-19 cases have made a steady decline.
The request is up against months of deliberations and planning to get trials back on the calendar. Missoula judges on Tuesday said the measures in place to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus have been tried and tested, and the plan keeps the docket moving in a system where crime and civil disagreements halt for no virus. The Montana Supreme Court and the American Bar Association have directed the courts to be active in developing a route for jury trials to return.
The letter, signed by 20 attorneys with the state Office of Public Defender and addressed to Missoula’s judges in District Court, Justice Court and Municipal Court, is formal, rather than legal in nature.
Myshell Lyday, one of the public defenders behind the letter, contends the novel coronavirus’ surge locally and statewide is unsafe for attorneys, clients and community members to appear in courtrooms for hearings such as jury trials.
In a recent two-day trial, she was concerned with what she saw as a lack of detailing in sanitation efforts. She saw the mic wasn't cleaned before it was handed to another person during jury selection, and the chair wasn't disinfected after a juror was excused.
"We're hoping there's some consideration," she said. "I just feel like it's a really dangerous time, and we need to be thinking about what could happen in the community we live in and the impact we have on that community is concerning to me."
Jennifer Streano, the state public defender’s office regional deputy, was not listed among the public defenders who signed on to the statement. The public defender's union also is not getting involved, and calls for the same messaging from the state public defender's agency were largely dismissed as matters for individuals, Lyday said.
In District Court, Judge John Larson has a jury trial scheduled for Monday. He's already held three jury trials, in three different counties, and each were coordinated with local county health officers, he said. Missoula County Public Health Officer Ellen Leahy offered direction in how to conduct trial proceedings, he said. None to his knowledge have spawned outbreaks in those jurisdictions.
"We're continuing to refine the process," Larson said in a phone interview Tuesday, noting the jury selection process has been conducted across multiple courtrooms, and jurors are spaced out when the trial proceeds. Witnesses are now behind a Plexiglass shield, and he's got a portable face shield.
"I've tried as many (trials) as anybody so far, and we're always open to suggestions, and I've had frequent interactions with Missoula attorneys as to what the protocols are (and) what option's you've got. We're not limiting their ability to bring a portable face shield to their table, either."
In the early days of the pandemic, local judiciaries took their cues from the Montana Supreme Court. Chief Justice Mike McGrath's guidance braced the local courts to stay the course when the first wave hit Montana, but soon jurisdictions gave way to phone lines and eventually video conferencing.
McGrath issued his last public guidance on May 22, ahead of the Phase Two start date. At the time Montana had seen a cumulative 479 cases, 22 of which were active. McGrath still urged judiciaries to continue using remote conferencing for court hearings when possible, maintain social distancing where hearings are not possible, dispense hand sanitizer everywhere and require face masks.
He also set a goal without a hard deadline: local jurisdictions must plan for the return of jury trials. These plans should include input from attorneys, law enforcement and public health officials, and be conducted in a fashion that protects public health, McGrath wrote.
Beyond Montana, the American bar Association House of Delegates, the association's policy-making arm, adopted a resolution urging federal, state and local governments to, among other things, "reintroduce in-person court options as soon as safely feasible as determined by public health officials."
The public defenders' letter and American Bar Association's resolution "illustrate the tension facing our judicial system — the desire to protect the health of all litigants and court staff, and the preservation of fundamental rights to appear in-person and have a jury trial," Missoula District Judge Shane Vannatta said in an email Tuesday.
"Where we can avoid in-person proceedings, the courts have been active in doing so," Vannatta wrote. "There is no right or wrong answer. (The public defenders') anxiety is understandable. We all want to avoid infection with COVID-19. We simply need to come to an appropriate balance that reduces exposure but allows our judicial system to proceed with the administration of justice."
Today, COVID-19 deaths are steadily festering in Montana, and the state's cumulative confirmed case count is at 4,314 cases compared to 2,231 two weeks ago. Tuesday, Montana had 1,484 active cases, compared to 1,226 in mid-July. Cases have continued climbing in Missoula at the same time county health officials are seeing a delay in test results, “which hinders an accurate understanding of current spread,” the attorneys wrote in their letter to the Missoula judiciary.
“All these facts constitute evidence that things will continue getting worse before they get better.”
Tuesday, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal described the current courthouse situation as a balance.
"How comfortable am I having hearings in person? Not super comfortable. But all we can do is the best we can," he said. "If you assume the justice system is an essential function and has to remain open, it's not 'Should we do these things,' it is, 'We have to do these things.'"
Not every attorney is asking for the same thing, either, Beal said. Defense attorneys are also demanding a jury trial for their client. And in Municipal Court, Judge Kathleen Jenks said a case backlog has been mounting and attorneys have filed motions to dismiss cases against their clients based on the continuances already granted due to COVID-19.
"We have an obligation to get the trials done," Jenks said. "We have speedy trial rights and obligations to the victims to get the trials done."
Lyday, the public defender who signed onto the letter, noted the attorneys did not bring up the matter of speedy trial rights.
"Looking at it, if it's an impossibility for a trial to happen because it's unsafe and people might die, I'm not going to win a speedy trial motion."
The letter to local judges, in part, claimed some footing on the clean and healthful environment provision of the Montana Constitution. Attorneys typically wield that provision in environmental and natural resource cases, not workplace matters, said Derf Johnson, a staff attorney for the Montana Environmental Information Center.
But Lyday contends that constitutional right outweighs the individuals' right to a speedy trial, and she's the defense attorney.
"I understand efficiency and I understand that concern, but do we outweigh our constitutional right to a speedy trial to the right of a clean and healthful environment?" Lyday asked. "That's the rights of 80 people versus one person's right. That's not judicially fair. And as public defenders, we are saying we don't think it's safe to be in this courtroom."
