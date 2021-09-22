Public health programs under assault in Montana and nationally

A grieving widower named Gerald Cuvillier blamed Lawyer last week for the COVID death of his wife, Beverly, and said Invermectin should have been used on her, as well as hydroxychloroquine and antibodies.

"You should thank God that we live in a Republic because if we lived in a Democracy, you would be pulled out of here and run up a flagpole," Cuvillier said last week at a Sanders County commissioners meeting, referring to Lawyer.

'These people are angry'

As health officer, Lawyer does not control what types of treatments or medicines are used by hospitals. There is nothing in Montana's annotated code that refers to administrating or banning medicine in regards to the power and duties of the state's health officers.

Many people believe Invermectin does work and that the federal government does not want you to know that, he said.

Lawyer believes that people are angry because of mandates, whether that be vaccines or masking. And because he supports vaccines, social distancing and masking when around people, what equates to a small, angry mob came for him, he said.