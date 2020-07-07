Public input on East Broadway-Highway 200 east of Missoula delayed by COVID

What to do about the narrow railroad underpass near East Missoula, where pedestrians and bicyclists cross fingers and pray upon approach?
How about the off-highway access mess through an ever-growing East Missoula?
And the narrow, crowded highway shoulder at Sha-Ron Fishing Access on a hot summer day?
Long-discussed changes are on the way along Highway 200 East from the edge of Missoula through East Missoula and beyond, even though a hiccup induced by (what else?) the coronavirus has resulted in postponement of a key step in the planning process.
An open-air open house that had been set for Wednesday evening in East Missoula was canceled Monday.
“Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases during the past week, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization has decided that the wisest course is to reschedule the planned in-person open house … as an online meeting on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.,” a message to media from the city said.
It doesn’t change the timeline for development of the East Missoula-Highway 200 Corridor plan, which is in its second phase. The deadline for public comments on design alternatives remains July 31. Preferred alternatives will be released for public review in October, with a draft plan to be released for comment and finally approved in early 2021.
The corridor plan addresses five issues:
- Congestion around the Van Buren Street intersection and Eastgate;
- sight and safety issues at the railroad underpass and East Missoula Interstate 90 intersection;
- poorly defined road edges and access points in East Missoula, as well as a lack of paths or sidewalks along the highway for pedestrians;
- hot-weather congestion at Sha-Ron Fishing Access, a popular put-in and take-out for tubers and other river floaters,
- and incomplete bike and pedestrian connections along the length of the corridor to Tamarack Drive, where a paved path to the east begins.
Perhaps the most challenging area is a point where Highway 200 curves sharply from the west to pass under Montana Rail Link tracks leased from industry giant BNSF. The highway then goes under both lanes of I-90 and veers to the right into East Missoula.
Pedestrians and bicycles are limited by the narrow pass under the railroad viaduct, which was built years before the automobile arrived in Missoula.
“This is a challenging area as we are limited by the existing railroad infrastructure and maintaining railroad operations during construction,” Kate Dinsmore, project manager for WGM Group, said in an online video series. “We have looked at many different options and have chosen to present three options because they have been determined to be the most feasible.”
They include a new railroad bridge to enable widening of the highway below to accommodate foot and bike traffic, along with roundabouts at each of the two I-90 interchanges. A second option is to build a shared-use path into Missoula along the base of Mount Jumbo, bypassing the railroad conundrum. The third alternative would install a roundabout at the more problematic eastbound ramps, again leaving the railroad underpass as it is.
Limited parking at Sha-Ron may be exacerbated by the recent closure to parking and unloading at the next popular river access upstream, where Tamarack Road turns into Juniper Drive on the road to the Milltown State Park Confluence Area.
Planners propose to increase parking options in highway right-of-way on either side of Sha-Ron. One just to the west of Speedway Avenue would including a bus pullout equipped with an air compressor to inflate tubes and encourage bus usage. The other, about a quarter mile to the east, would be connected to the fishing access by a shared-use trail.
