Public input on East Broadway-Highway 200 east of Missoula delayed by COVID

What to do about the narrow railroad underpass near East Missoula, where pedestrians and bicyclists cross fingers and pray upon approach?

How about the off-highway access mess through an ever-growing East Missoula?

And the narrow, crowded highway shoulder at Sha-Ron Fishing Access on a hot summer day?

Long-discussed changes are on the way along Highway 200 East from the edge of Missoula through East Missoula and beyond, even though a hiccup induced by (what else?) the coronavirus has resulted in postponement of a key step in the planning process.

An open-air open house that had been set for Wednesday evening in East Missoula was canceled Monday.

“Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases during the past week, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization has decided that the wisest course is to reschedule the planned in-person open house … as an online meeting on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.,” a message to media from the city said.