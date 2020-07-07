You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public input on East Broadway-Highway 200 east of Missoula delayed by COVID
top story

Public input on East Broadway-Highway 200 east of Missoula delayed by COVID

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 200 Corridor plan

The East Missoula-Highway 200 Corridor plan is in its second phase with the deadline for public comment on design alternatives coming to a close July 31. The plan addresses five issues including lack of room for cyclists and pedestrians underneath the railroad viaduct on East Broadway just south of I-90.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

What to do about the narrow railroad underpass near East Missoula, where pedestrians and bicyclists cross fingers and pray upon approach?

How about the off-highway access mess through an ever-growing East Missoula?

And the narrow, crowded highway shoulder at Sha-Ron Fishing Access on a hot summer day?

Long-discussed changes are on the way along Highway 200 East from the edge of Missoula through East Missoula and beyond, even though a hiccup induced by (what else?) the coronavirus has resulted in postponement of a key step in the planning process.

An open-air open house that had been set for Wednesday evening in East Missoula was canceled Monday.

“Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases during the past week, the Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization has decided that the wisest course is to reschedule the planned in-person open house … as an online meeting on Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.,” a message to media from the city said.

It doesn’t change the timeline for development of the East Missoula-Highway 200 Corridor plan, which is in its second phase. The deadline for public comments on design alternatives remains July 31. Preferred alternatives will be released for public review in October, with a draft plan to be released for comment and finally approved in early 2021.

The corridor plan addresses five issues:

  • Congestion around the Van Buren Street intersection and Eastgate;
  • sight and safety issues at the railroad underpass and East Missoula Interstate 90 intersection;
  • poorly defined road edges and access points in East Missoula, as well as a lack of paths or sidewalks along the highway for pedestrians;
  • hot-weather congestion at Sha-Ron Fishing Access, a popular put-in and take-out for tubers and other river floaters,
  • and incomplete bike and pedestrian connections along the length of the corridor to Tamarack Drive, where a paved path to the east begins.

Perhaps the most challenging area is a point where Highway 200 curves sharply from the west to pass under Montana Rail Link tracks leased from industry giant BNSF. The highway then goes under both lanes of I-90 and veers to the right into East Missoula.

Pedestrians and bicycles are limited by the narrow pass under the railroad viaduct, which was built years before the automobile arrived in Missoula.

“This is a challenging area as we are limited by the existing railroad infrastructure and maintaining railroad operations during construction,” Kate Dinsmore, project manager for WGM Group, said in an online video series. “We have looked at many different options and have chosen to present three options because they have been determined to be the most feasible.”

They include a new railroad bridge to enable widening of the highway below to accommodate foot and bike traffic, along with roundabouts at each of the two I-90 interchanges. A second option is to build a shared-use path into Missoula along the base of Mount Jumbo, bypassing the railroad conundrum. The third alternative would install a roundabout at the more problematic eastbound ramps, again leaving the railroad underpass as it is.

Limited parking at Sha-Ron may be exacerbated by the recent closure to parking and unloading at the next popular river access upstream, where Tamarack Road turns into Juniper Drive on the road to the Milltown State Park Confluence Area.

Planners propose to increase parking options in highway right-of-way on either side of Sha-Ron. One just to the west of Speedway Avenue would including a bus pullout equipped with an air compressor to inflate tubes and encourage bus usage. The other, about a quarter mile to the east, would be connected to the fishing access by a shared-use trail. 

Highway 200-East Missoula planning

To learn about the design alternatives and to comment online go to https://www.missoulampo.com/east-missoula-highway-200-corridor- or to the homepage of Missoula Metropolitan Planning Organization, www.missoulampo.com. The same page provides a link to pre-register for the July 14 online Zoom meeting.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Outlying communities, transportation, history and general assignment

Outlying communities, transportation, history and general assignment reporter at the Missoulian

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Arlee Celebration Canceled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News