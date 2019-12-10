Three candidates from different parts of the country interviewed in public Tuesday to be the next Missoula chief of police.
The field has been whittled down from 65 applicants to five finalists including assistant police chief Scott Hoffman; the final two will interview before the public at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 151 of the Missoula County Courthouse.
Tuesday's candidates largely shared similar views on the need for mental health wellness for officers, improving recruitment to retain the next generation of police, and the need for more resources to address homelessness — arguably the most pressing issue facing the Missoula Police Department.
Michael Cobb, a captain with the Richland Police Department in the Tri-Cities area of Washington, said his agency has seen the benefits of putting mental health professionals in patrol cars with officers to assist offenders who are homeless and amid a mental health crisis. These positions are funded by grant money, Cobb said, and can double as professional help for the officers they pair with.
“Assisting with homeless and substance abuse definitely is law enforcement in 2019,” Cobb said. “We have a program embedding mental health professionals in cars around the department. … This has been the most effective program we’ve seen.”
Hoffman, assistant Missoula police chief for the last six years, said he has already begun reaching out to local businesses, banks and organizations to start a fund officers can use to help those without housing find shelter during a crisis, even if only for a night. Already, the city is reimbursing officers who buy car parts for people out of pocket when they become stuck in Missoula and are living in their car, Hoffman said. Anonymous donors have also given the police department gift cards to give people who need help bridging a small gap towards stability, he said.
"It's that kind of community and that kind of caring that this community has," Hoffman said. "These people are here, but we need to reach out to them."
Garrik Haynes, who has spent more than 18 years with the Kansas City, Missouri, police department, emphasized the need for collaboration. In Kansas City, where the police department and homeless populations are on a greater scale than in Missoula, officers and social workers will go out to encampments to find needs to address, speak with people and make sure no one is missing, he said. Addressing the issues, he said, takes grant dollars to maximize manpower.
"We have to have goals, create trust and legitimacy in our efforts, not repeat past failures," Haynes said.
In response to an audience question about his first priority, Hoffman said he would open communication lines within the department, with other city agencies and with the public. Former Police Chief Mike Brady, who retired last month, was hardly the public face of the police department during his tenure.
Hoffman also said he would work to increase the frequency in which officers' mental health was addressed.
"It's going to take a while to build a program, but if we started a program once a month or once a week, allowed them to talk about things, problems … they can go and tell people what's wrong without feeling judged," he said.
Haynes said a peer-to-peer wellness program would be a priority for him if made chief. His department had three suicides last year alone, he said, and that agency of over 1,000 already has a wellness unit in place to try to find more solutions.
"We're still working on it, trying to figure out what the solutions can be and getting there first," he said. "We even talk about having yoga class, whatever we can do to get officers to release if they need to."
Haynes also showed some resistance to a consistent civilian oversight presence. The Missoula Police Commission exists but has a more expanded role than laid out in state statute, Commissioner Dan Boyle explained at the meeting.
"Why do we need oversight if we're not doing anything wrong?" Haynes said. "If a closer look needs to be taken, we'll open the doors."
Cobb said he sees the University of Montana as a possible boon for recruiting the next generation of police in Missoula. He said retaining good cops is the real key, and that includes teaching officers how to manage their stress from the job.
"How do we treat our people better from the inside?" he said. "People are much more likely to stay with their current employer if that emotion tie is present in everything they do."