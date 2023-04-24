The largest acquisition of open space land in Missoula County history could happen within the next year, and there’s already money set aside by voters to pay for it.

On Monday, Missoula County officials announced that the county will be “taking a lead role to secure permanent public ownership of Marshall Mountain.”

“We’ve been partnering with the city for, how long has it been, 18 months, two years working on this project,” said County Commissioner Josh Slotnick at a press conference at the site. “And I’m here to tell you now the county is going to take a lead role in securing acquisition for the site.”

The county will work with the city and other community partners as they consider potentially using funds from the $15 million 2018 voter-approved Open Space Bond.

The Marshall Mountain property is 480 acres in total near East Missoula, and consists of three different parcels. First, there’s the 160-acre former Marshall Mountain Ski Area, currently owned by a private entity called Izzy Dog LLC, which has already agreed to sell the parcel to the city or county. There’s a 160-acre mid-mountain parcel owned by Five Valleys Land Trust, and that nonprofit is ready to sell to the city or county as well. That parcel was donated to Five Valleys Land Trust by the Nature Conservancy in 2015.

And finally, there’s a northern 160-acre parcel owned by the Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit that’s also willing to sell.

The area consists of mountainous terrain that’s popular with mountain bikers, hikers, backcountry skiers and other recreationists.

Slotnick said that the combined estimated price tag for the three parcels will be about $2.4 million. There’s over $14 million remaining in the 2018 Open Space Bond program. In addition, the county and city are pursuing more than $800,000 in state, federal and private grants. There also may be private donations in the mix. The Missoula City Council and the Missoula County Commission would have to sign off on the use of the Open Space Bond funds. That may happen this fall.

“We can look for this to occur in the near term,” Slotnick said. “Because this is time-sensitive. The folks who bought this and held it, these conservation buyers, are also under limitations and we have to get this done before the end of the calendar year. And we will endeavor to do that.”

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said public ownership of Marshall Mountain has been a goal of the city and county for “quite literally decades.”

“The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has been using this site for years,” he said. “Thousands and thousands of children have come up here on city recreation programs and it has been very fruitful programming. And we’re grateful to secure that programming in perpetuity, really. This will be a gem of our open space system.”

Hess said for the past three years, the Marshall Mountain project has gotten the most public comments “by leaps and bounds” compared to any other project on the city’s engagemissoula.com website.

“This is something where the public time and time again has stepped up and said that this is a project of interest and a project they care about,” he said.

The 2018 Open Space Bond will be on property tax bills until 2038 and adds a little over $1 a month to the property tax bill of a home in Missoula County with an assessed market value of $200,000. The assessed market value is determined by the state and is much different, and often much lower, than the amount of money a home could fetch on the open market.

Mike Schaedel of the Nature Conservancy said the organization has worked hard over the last 30 years to conserve more than 500,000 acres of former industrial timberland in western Montana, including the parcel on Marshall Mountain.

“In that body of work occasionally we come across pieces of land that are really special to the community,” he said. “And we’re really grateful to have strong partners like the city, the county and Five Valley Land Trust and buyers that we could work with and everyone’s willing to roll up their sleeves to find good solutions for this land.”

Whitney Schwab, executive director of Five Valleys Land Trust, said Mountain Bike Missoula has been a key partner in developing trails on the property.

“We’re incredibly excited to be at this point,” she said. “This is really a turning point for the community. The opportunity for this to serve generations of Missoulians and western Montanans for generations to come is significant.”

Jeff Crouch of Friends of Marshall Mountain said the group will be privately raising funds for the project.

“In the coming months, our group is going to be engaging in a multimillion-dollar effort to help with not only acquisitions but improvements to make this an incredible place to be,” he said. “And we know it’s not going to be a light switch turned on here. It’s gonna take a lot of effort for a lot of people so we’re going to be asking our fellow citizens to chip in and we’ll say more when the time is right.”

Donna Gaukler, the director of the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, said the latest iteration of a conceptual master site plan for Marshall Mountain will be released in May. She said it’s the result of hundreds of hours of work and multiple reviews by the community. The city and county Open Space Advisory Committees will have to first vet the project, as will the Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board. Then their recommendation will go to the City Council and the Missoula County Commission in the fall. The purchase could happen sometime in the winter of 2023-24.

Gaukler said that the city and county are drafting plans on how to manage the site and pay for ongoing maintenance costs.

Chet Crowser, the chief lands and communities officer for the county, said that the site will be managed to balance a variety of uses and user groups.

Residents can go to missoulacountyvoice.com to submit comments or questions and the design concept, survey responses and other documents can be found at engagemissoula.com.