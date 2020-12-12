 Skip to main content
Public Q&A on Temporary Safe Outdoor Space Dec. 16

Temporary Safe Outdoor Space 02

Jim Hicks, executive director at Hope Rescue Mission, walks between the tents at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space. The site will include 20 two-person tents, bathroom facilities, outreach workers and security staff.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula City-County Joint Information Center for COVID-19 will hold a public question-and-answer session on the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, a project of United Way of Missoula County and Hope Rescue Mission, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. by Zoom. The forum will feature a brief overview of the project and then will be open for the general public and news reporters to ask questions.

Missoula’s Temporary Safe Outdoor Space is a safe, healthy, secure area on private land, staffed 24/7, that will house 40 unsheltered people during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is being offered during this public health emergency because no local providers of food, shelter or services are able to operate at full capacity. A large number of people are living outdoors in unsafe situations without sanitary facilities.

The Q&A will feature Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County; Eric Legvold, Director of Impact at United Way; Jim Hicks, executive director of Hope Rescue Mission; and April Seat, the Mission’s Director of Outreach. Others on hand to answer questions will be Adriane Beck, director of the Office of Emergency Management; Chet Crowser, Chief Planning Officer for Missoula County; and Anne Hughes, Missoula County Chief Operating Officer.

The costs to set up the temporary space are being reimbursed through federal CARES Act money, so no local taxpayer dollars are involved. United Way and Hope Rescue Mission are seeking additional funding to sustain the site through the winter.

United Way and Mission leaders held a press conference about the plans on Nov. 20, but misinformation persists in the community. The Joint Information Center is sponsoring this forum to foster clear public information.

The Missoula City-County Joint Information Center for COVID-19 (JIC) is responsible for COVID19-related public information that is not specifically illness-related. It is part of the response to the pandemic led by the Office of Emergency Management, which serves all of Missoula County. The communications staff of the City and County, Allison Franz at Missoula County and Ginny Merriam at the City, lead the unit.

For more information about the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, visit https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/administration/commissioners-office/temporarysafe-outdoor-space

Zoom link for the meeting: https://ci-missoulamt.zoom.us/j/84045466167?pwd=YWtsRHBoRCsrT1lXQyt0ZTZ3Z1FHQT09Passcode: 117479. Or iPhone one-tap: US: +12532158782,,84045466167# or +12133388477,,84045466167#. Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 213 338 8477 or +1 267 831 0333; Webinar ID: 840 4546 6167. International numbers available: https://ci-missoula-mt.zoom.us/u/kcTD9olSUz

