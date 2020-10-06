Public Service Commission candidates make their cases

After a crowded slate of primary candidates winnowed down to two, voters in western Montana will choose between Jennifer Fielder and Monica Tranel to represent them on the Public Service Commission.
Tranel is running on the Democratic ticket, although she served on Republican Sen. Conrad Burns’ legislative staff, has worked for NorthWestern Energy and spent two decades as an attorney in the energy field. Fielder spent two terms as an elected Republican representative for her home district around Thompson Falls and has been a regular public advocate calling for federal lands to be privatized. Both maintain they would approach the commission’s work from an independent standpoint.
“When I grew up in eastern Montana, things were not as intensely political or polarized,” Tranel said. “This polarization is new and unfortunate. I remember ranchers and environmental people coming together to get things done. The commission is really not about partisan issues, and I think I’m in it to try and bring common sense and reasoned decision making to the job. Party affiliation shouldn’t be the driving force at this point.”
“I believe I’m in a good position to influence my colleagues in the legislature as well as my peers on the Public Service Commission,” Fielder said. “My track record shows I’m very independent. I’m the Republican on the ticket, but I have no contributions from any industry groups on either side of the aisle in my finance report. They know contributions won’t influence how I vote.”
They each seek to replace PSC District 4 Commissioner Bob Lake, who has termed out. District 4 includes Missoula, Lincoln, Sanders, Mineral, Granite, Powell and Ravalli counties.
The Public Service Commission provides quasi-judicial oversight of monopoly utility activity as a representative of the customers and ratepayers who use those services. In addition to major players like NorthWestern Energy Corp. and several telecommunications firms, the PSC also reviews activity of local taxi, garbage, and similar businesses with limited competition and public dependence.
Both candidates participated in phone interviews about their interest in the Public Service Commission and their anticipated role as commissioner.
What do you see as the PSC’s primary goal in the next four years?
Fielder said she wanted the commission to ensure companies running rail lines and pipelines across Montana maintained high safety standards.
“I’ve got a petroleum pipeline buried underground a thousand feet from my bedroom,” Fielder said. “That’s something I want to give a lot of attention to. For me, in terms of goals, it gets boiled down to four things. It’s important to work to ensure low-cost energy, safe communities, a healthy environment, and a strong economy. I don’t enter this with a preset agenda biased for any particular industry. I think that’s a big distinction between me and my opponent. I want to see them innovate and compete and improve their ability to serve customers in a cost-effective way.”
Support Local Journalism
“The first job of the new commissioners coming in is to restore professionalism and a level of integrity and respect for this agency,” Tranel said, referring to recent disclosures of bullying and harassment among current commissioners. “Over the next four years, the issues for the commission are to figure out how Montana can participate and be a leader in the energy transition that’s unfolding. Montana has the resources to be a leader. The economics are clear, the science is clear, and the technology makes the transitioning to renewable energy resources possible. The only reason it’s not happening is politics, and that’s wrong.”
Fielder said she was very open to free-market competition and allowing customers to choose the services they want without the government picking winners or losers as long as they’re all following the same laws: “Uber and Lyft are good examples where ultimately people should be allowed to have access to life services they want or need, and the market should drive prosperity."
Tranel said the PSC needed to be more proactive in making sure local services were certified and authorized to participate in federal initiatives like fiber-optic cable development, which past commissioners had blocked: “The commission has to understand where it can facilitate support for rural telecommunications carriers and help that, rather than stand in the way.”
You will represent Missoula, which has pursued a memorandum of understanding with NorthWestern Energy to provide 100 percent clean energy. How should the PSC view such “green portfolio” moves?
Tranel said such bilateral contracts have become common between municipalities and utility companies. She wanted to see the PSC take a wider perspective on the energy market’s transition toward inclusion of wind, solar, hydrogen and hydropower resources.
“The commission’s role is to make sure utilities function in a way that protects their long-term financial viability while ensuring we’re paying fair and reasonable rates," Tranel said. "When you have independent actors, whether it’s Missoula or Walmart or an airport, saying we want generation coming from a sustainable long-term place — that’s reasonable. The commission should act in a way that facilitates that. But we also have to make sure there aren’t a lot of stranded assets that consumers are going to have to pay for in the future.”
Fielder said she strongly respects the rights of local government, and has been a strong proponent of decentralizing public land ownership in the West.
“I would give deference to local governments and the efforts they are working on,” Fielder said. “I won’t step outside of that to be an activist for or against any industry or part of the energy spectrum. All energy sources should be available to us. I don’t want to eliminate any energy source that’s meeting current environmental regulations.”
One of the PSC’s prime duties is to protect consumers from unacceptable risk. What measuring stick do you use to evaluate a utility’s long-term investments in fossil or renewable energy?
Fielder said if a public utility’s board wasn’t willing to assume the risk on its own, it wasn’t fair to pass that on to ratepayers: “I don’t think it’s sound to allow a company to take a risk and not reap the consequences of that risk,” she said. “They can’t just pass that burden on to the customers who have no say in the decision at all.”
Tranel said bankruptcies like the power industry experienced in the early 2000s weren’t in anyone’s interest, and she would scrutinize utility investment plans for long-term viability: “I would look at what the case law has been, whether an investment is going to a least-cost resource that has long-term viability, if it is sustainable, what the alternatives are, and make sure consumers aren’t paying too much while the profits are just going to Wall Street.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.