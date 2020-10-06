Public Service Commission candidates make their cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The first job of the new commissioners coming in is to restore professionalism and a level of integrity and respect for this agency,” Tranel said, referring to recent disclosures of bullying and harassment among current commissioners. “Over the next four years, the issues for the commission are to figure out how Montana can participate and be a leader in the energy transition that’s unfolding. Montana has the resources to be a leader. The economics are clear, the science is clear, and the technology makes the transitioning to renewable energy resources possible. The only reason it’s not happening is politics, and that’s wrong.”

Fielder said she was very open to free-market competition and allowing customers to choose the services they want without the government picking winners or losers as long as they’re all following the same laws: “Uber and Lyft are good examples where ultimately people should be allowed to have access to life services they want or need, and the market should drive prosperity."

Tranel said the PSC needed to be more proactive in making sure local services were certified and authorized to participate in federal initiatives like fiber-optic cable development, which past commissioners had blocked: “The commission has to understand where it can facilitate support for rural telecommunications carriers and help that, rather than stand in the way.”