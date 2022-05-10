Public split over Grant Creek housing proposal

A large housing proposal in Grant Creek divided public commenters during a Missoula City Council hearing Monday night.

Unlike previous discussions of Grant Creek Village, which were largely dominated by those in opposition to the project, Monday's session was fairly evenly split between supporters and opponents of the proposal. Debate swung back and forth on the impact it could have on affordable housing in the area.

The request before council comes from KJA Development, which seeks to rezone 44 acres along Expo Parkway for higher density and increased building heights. The rezone would clear the way for 700 dwelling units on the property, instead of the 502 units allowed under the current zoning.

Those in favor of the proposal touted the increase in housing stock it would bring to the city.

“I’m so excited for this as an opportunity to say ‘yes’ to more housing,” said Missoula resident Maggie Bornstein.

The opposition, meanwhile, raised issues related to fire, traffic and higher density in the neighborhood. Those concerns originally doomed a similar proposal from the same developer in 2020.

“Council and developers requesting greater than two-story apartments by zoning are putting human lives in peril,” said former fire captain John Langstaff. The rezone would allow four-story buildings, whereas the current maximum height is three stories.

“There are many reasons to oppose this rezoning application, but the one that I want to emphasize this evening is that the proposed rezoning and the developers’ plans do not address Missoula’s most pressing housing needs, namely affordable rental units and single-family residences for sale,” argued Grant Creek resident Peggy Walker. “There will be no affordable apartments in the Grant Creek Village.”

According to the development website, rent for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment starts at $1,450 per month.

In response to complaints about rental prices for the project, housing advocate Hannah Kosel contended, “Even if this wouldn’t be affordable housing, this would still help folks who need affordable housing in that our vacancy rates will continue to increase and that way landlords won’t be able to charge such outrageous fees for folks knowing that that is the only option for those tenants to move into.”

After the public hearing closed Monday night, city council members raised additional questions including homeowners association fees, the price of units and whether renters would have the option to eventually purchase their units.

Council did not take any action on the rezone request Monday. The proposal will go before the city’s Land Use and Planning Committee in the next few weeks at a meeting that has yet to be scheduled.

The city approved another housing proposal Monday, giving its support for phased subdivision review of Heron’s Landing Phases W2 and E1.

Combined, the two phases encompass 76 lots in the Sx͏ʷtpqyen area north of Mullan Road.

Alex Eidam with the city’s Development Services Department said there have been no proposed changes to the plans since the city approved the preliminary plat for the project in September 2020.

Council unanimously voted in favor of the proposal, even though Council Member Mirtha Becerra brought up concerns with air quality from neighboring developments.

“I just think it’s important for us to be preventative when we know this is a likely condition in the area,” she said. She asked why air quality control wasn’t included as a condition of approval for the subdivision.

Eidam explained the city has received no complaints about air quality specific to this subdivision because its plan doesn’t include mass grading like other projects in the area. She added there was no new information added at this stage in the process.

Council also approved a new rule allowing police officers to live within a 45-minute response time to the city, instead of the 30-minute radius previously in place.

Supporters of the change see it as a way to improve housing options for first responders and give them a choice to live outside the city.

Council Member Amber Sherrill called the measure “an innovative approach” to staffing.

Council unanimously approved the change, despite one public commenter who believed the new rule would give special treatment to law enforcement officers in the housing market.

Three public commenters Monday also addressed a need for increased bike friendliness on Missoula roadways, spurred by the death of a bicyclist last week on Orange Street.

“We need to continue to work to make our roadways safe for all users,” Council Vice President Jordan Hess said in acknowledgment of the public comments. “…This is a stark and painful reminder in our community that we need to continue to work on our transportation goals.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.