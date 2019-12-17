Dozens of people voiced strong opposition and concerns in front of a packed room at the Missoula Public Library on Tuesday regarding NorthWestern Energy's 2019 resource procurement plan and another request, which calls for relying partly on coal-fired power and charging captive ratepayers for it.
The meeting was a listening session held by the Montana Public Service Commission, which has the power to regulate utilities such as NorthWestern Energy. By law, ratepayers have the opportunity to speak up about the procurement plan as it affects the costs they pay for their energy supply. Not a single person spoke in support of the plan.
Bob Lake, who represents western Montana, was the only commissioner of the elected board of five members to attend the meeting. Lake, also vice chair of the PSC, thanked members of the public for their comments, but did not otherwise publicly speak. A representative for NorthWestern also thanked the crowd but did not offer public remarks.
According to the Billings Gazette, Northwestern Energy announced after releasing its plan earlier this month that it wants to buy a portion of the coal-fired Colstrip Generating Station's Unit 4 from Puget Sound Energy for $1. Puget Sound Energy recently revealed the unit needs $20 million in repairs.
Many commenters at the meeting Tuesday expressed concern that NorthWestern's plan will increase pollution from fossil fuels, force ratepayers to pay for costly repairs to a polluting energy source, force ratepayers to pay for increasing future coal costs, and doesn't take into account dropping prices for renewable resources like wind.
Gary Matson of Milltown said he read all 200 pages of the plan.
"The climate change costs of current and increasing CO2 emissions are entirely ignored," he said. "The true costs are greatly underestimated."
He said renewable energy sources also create jobs when combined with storage.
His sentiments were echoed by many other speakers, who said that NorthWestern's assessment of how much coal energy costs don't factor in global warming's impact on crop failures, wildfires, ecosystem collapse and lost hunting and fishing opportunities. Many speakers said they want their money to go to renewable resources that won't rise in costs and don't pollute the atmosphere. One firefighter spoke to say wildfires are becoming more common due to climate change, and those fires cost taxpayers enormous amounts of money.
Steve McArthur agreed that NorthWestern is not taking into account all the costs associated with more CO2 emissions and called the plan an "obscenity."
"If we continue to extract and burn coal, we are dooming our planet in a way that none of us ethically can stand," he said. "You are our only hope to protect us from the greedy self interests and short-term economic decisions which are externalizing all the costs of coal and putting those costs onto us as ratepayers of the future."
Monica Tranel, an attorney in Missoula who is running for Commissioner Lake's seat in next year's election, said that ratepayers will be shouldering the liability of future cost increases if NorthWestern is allowed to buy a larger share of Colstrip Unit 4 for $1.
Anne Hedges, the deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, called the proposed purchase price of $1 a "red flag."
"This plan is fundamentally deceptive," she said.
Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier noted that earlier this year, the City of Missoula and Missoula County committed to 100% clean energy for the urban area by 2030.
"Admittedly the goal is ambitious, but the urgency to address climate change demands nothing less," he said.
To submit comments on the plan, visit psc.mt.gov.