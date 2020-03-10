Pulitzer Prize winner speaks with Hellgate High journalists ahead of UM lecture

Student reporters at Hellgate High School flipped the script on a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist on Tuesday, putting him under the spotlight for an interview for the school paper, The Hellgate Lance.
Nicholas Kristof, who came to Missoula for the revival of the Mansfield Lecture at the University of Montana on Tuesday night, spoke with students about the recent book "Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope," by Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, as well as his experience working as a columnist and reporter covering international politics and human rights issues for the New York Times.
While he recounted one of his most dangerous international reporting trips for the students — one in Congo that involved a plane crash on the way in and being chased through the jungle by warlords on the way out — Kristof said the hardest stories to tell were ones like those in "Tightrope," which deals with the struggles of people in his rural hometown of Yamhill, Oregon, and what Kristof described as a failure of state and federal governments to provide a sufficient social safety net.
In the book, he returns to Yamhill, 40 miles outside Portland, to find many of the children he grew up with were now dead, in prison, homeless or struggling with drug addictions after the once middle-class town saw almost all of its well-paying jobs evaporate. He detailed the life of Clayton Green, a mechanically inclined farm kid who got kicked out of high school for getting in too many fights. Without the education or family support to get a job, he eventually turned to cooking meth.
“The Green family was very close to me, and I worried about how the family would think about what I had written,” he said. “Clayton had allowed me to write about him cooking meth, but I didn’t know what the rest of the family would think about him being identified as someone who was cooking. And I also worry about Yamhill and how people in this town that I really treasure would feel about having their dirty laundry aired across the country.”
The two student reporters interviewing him, Ali Caudle and Maggie Vann, both sophomores at Hellgate, asked how the people of Yamhill had reacted since the book published. Kristof, a self-described progressive, said despite his political differences with most of the people he wrote about, it had gone over well.
“I think there is a lesson in journalism, and that’s that the people you write about don’t want sympathy. What they want is respect, dignity, and feeling like they are being heard, so I think they felt like they were at least being listened to,” he said. “So their reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Even though I tend to be quite hostile to Trump and, as a result of their pain, they tend to be pro-Trump, so even if our political interpretations are basically opposite, they were still enthusiastic about the book.”
After his interview with the Lance reporters, Kristof spoke to all of Hellgate's junior class and a selection of sophomores about his book and what he observed reporting it. He told the students he believed America's steadfast ideal of personal responsibility over collective support from the wider society had forced the country into a widening socioeconomic gap between the haves and have-nots.
While he was fortunate to have been raised by parents who were both professors that nurtured his education, eventually leading him to attend Harvard University, earn a law degree at Oxford and lead a successful life as one of the most renowned international affairs journalists, his neighbors in Yamhill without the same parental support and privilege were left to sputter and fail.
"What we need is some combination of personal responsibility, but also some combination of policies that will help people avoid mistakes and help them when they make mistakes," he said. "The bottom line is if you want to have a conversation about personal responsibility, absolutely let's do that, that's a fair conversation to have. But let's also talk about our collective responsibility as a society to help people, especially kids, to recover from mistakes."
Kristof spoke later in the evening at UM for the revived Mansfield Lecture, for his scheduled talk titled "Rebuilding America," which was billed by the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center as an in-depth look at the country's economic and social upheaval preventing millions from achieving the American dream.