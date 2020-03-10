Pulitzer Prize winner speaks with Hellgate High journalists ahead of UM lecture

“The Green family was very close to me, and I worried about how the family would think about what I had written,” he said. “Clayton had allowed me to write about him cooking meth, but I didn’t know what the rest of the family would think about him being identified as someone who was cooking. And I also worry about Yamhill and how people in this town that I really treasure would feel about having their dirty laundry aired across the country.”

The two student reporters interviewing him, Ali Caudle and Maggie Vann, both sophomores at Hellgate, asked how the people of Yamhill had reacted since the book published. Kristof, a self-described progressive, said despite his political differences with most of the people he wrote about, it had gone over well.

“I think there is a lesson in journalism, and that’s that the people you write about don’t want sympathy. What they want is respect, dignity, and feeling like they are being heard, so I think they felt like they were at least being listened to,” he said. “So their reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Even though I tend to be quite hostile to Trump and, as a result of their pain, they tend to be pro-Trump, so even if our political interpretations are basically opposite, they were still enthusiastic about the book.”