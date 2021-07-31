Pull the plug? Missoula ponders dam duties

“A little bit of colder water coming down the Rattlesnake all the way to the Clark Fork is really significant,” Running said. “My biggest worry is that our snow season is getting shorter and shorter. The best way to store snow is in the high mountains. So one thing to consider is the fate of those little impoundments. There aren’t many other things we can do.”

Big Lake and Sanders Lake together contain about 60% of the eight lakes’ total water supply. So one option might be to keep those two lunkers and decommission the smaller lakes. Part of Valliant’s and Roberts’ inspection tour was to assess how much re-vegetation might be needed to restore the “bathtub rings” that would result from lowering those tarns back to their natural levels.

The analysis will also look at what might happen if a landslide or other catastrophe wrecked a dam. McKinley Lake already has an impressive head cut where the 4-foot-wide emergency spillway suddenly turns into a football-field-sized rubble field down the lower face of its cirque wall.

And there are the recreation considerations. The upper Rattlesnake has no easy access. But anyone hardy enough to reach it will find good trails, comfortable campsites and national-park-quality scenery to enjoy. Lowering the lake levels might make them unsurvivable for fish.