Pull the plug? Missoula ponders dam duties

Big Lake was full of water, but Morgan Valliant couldn’t pop the drain.
Some 20 miles north of Missoula, the city’s conservation lands manager had a chance to send a surge of cold water into the parched cobbles of the Rattlesnake Valley, 3,500 feet below. The 106-year-old, hand-piled stone dam had a relatively new outlet valve, but the instructions to operate it were not helpful.
Notes from Mountain Water, the private company that owned the lakes until the city bought it out in 2017, said a valve key was leaning against a tree on the south end of the dam. Thirty minutes of searching finally turned up the handle — padlocked to a fir — but not the long metal probe needed to reach the underwater spigot.
Nobody had mentioned a padlock. Valliant and Trout Unlimited project manager Rob Roberts pondered alternatives. The 40-acre lake could be releasing its surplus into Rattlesnake Creek, if they could just pull the plug.
Roberts and Valliant stripped to their shorts and swam around the yellow outlet housing, looking for clues or alternatives. Just before Valliant said he was "ready to go full caveman on this thing," Roberts realized the bar he was clinging to was actually the valve key — an updated version built into the housing itself.
The new key was attached to the housing lid with a bolt and nut. That was almost as bad — the nut was frozen fast.
Fortunately, someone happened to have hauled a crescent wrench in his backpack full of trail gear. A few minutes later, Valliant had the nut unstuck and the T-shaped key free. With Roberts holding the other end, the two men turned the valve until they heard a whooshing rumble.
A tiny stream trickled down the mountain on the lower side of the rock dam. Then a gout of rusty orange sludge burst out.
“We’ve got some Tang!” Roberts yelled.
About a minute later, the flow turned cloudy white, then clear. Nearly 3 cubic feet of water per second tumbled down toward the valley bottom.
“I'm so pumped,” Valliant said. “We just doubled upper Rattlesnake Creek today. I was really hoping this year we could add a little bit more."
The next day, Roberts confirmed their best hopes. They’d worried the water might get absorbed by the upper drainage, or fritter away in old irrigation ditches. But the gauge at Greenough Park showed practically the full pulse arriving 24 hours later, right about the time it should have taken to flow roughly 20 miles downstream.
“That gauge was dropping 1 cfs (cubic feet per second) a day before the release,” Roberts said. “Rattlesnake Creek at the park was down to 33 cfs on Monday. On Tuesday, it went up 3 feet. We definitely saw the signal.”
Rattlesnake Creek usually has about 100 cfs of water flowing in July. Hot days dating back to May have melted off the snow much faster than usual. The effects show all over the Rattlesnake Valley in dried grass, rocky stream channels and leaves as crisp as potato chips.
Feeding the 'Garden City'
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
With little more than horse-drawn shovels and hand tools, they piled rocks and filled timber cribs with dirt scraped off the surrounding shorelines to increase the lakes’ holding capacity.
The reservoirs served as the reserve for a bigger dam on Rattlesnake Creek that supplied much of the city's drinking water. A network of irrigation canals also fed dozens of little truck farms and orchards in the Rattlesnake Valley that contributed to Missoula's "Garden City" sobriquet.
After Rattlesnake Creek suffered a giardia scare in 1983, the water company switched the city’s drinking supply to an underground aquifer. The irrigation canals have gone mostly obsolete under new housing neighborhoods.
With the 2017 takeover, the city took ownership and responsibility for the structures on Big, Little, Sanders, McKinley, Roosevelt, Glacier, Worden and Carter lakes.
The Salish Indian name for Rattlesnake Creek translates as “The Place of Little Bull Trout.” (The confluence of the Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers farther east was “The Place of Big Bull Trout.”) Those fish are the apex predators of the piscatorial world, and have been so diminished from habitat loss that they’re federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Yet within weeks of the removal of the Rattlesnake Creek Dam in 2020, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists confirmed a few bull trout had started exploring reaches of the upper creek they hadn’t inhabited for a century.
The wild trout can’t make it all the way to the lakes, due to some unswimmable waterfalls and those dam outlet valves. However, many of the lakes do have stocked populations of rainbow and other trout species. A large elk herd, whitetail deer, mountain goats and mountain sheep graze the meadows and cirques. Black bears and mountain lions, along with the occasional grizzly bear or wolverine, prey on them. Huckleberries grow in fantastic thickets.
About 33,000 acres of the Upper Rattlesnake became a federally designated wilderness area in 1980, buffered by the 28,000-acre Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.
An old settler’s road rambles through the recreation area 9 miles to Franklin Bridge. The next 5.5 miles along the narrow creek bottom allow grandfathered bike and non-motorized wagon access into the surrounding wilderness area, resulting in the road’s “Cherry Stem” nickname.
Future uncertain
All this raises several interesting questions.
The city doesn’t need the mountain lakes for drinking water. It also doesn’t need extra maintenance responsibilities, and those dams need numerous repairs and updates. Because of the federal wilderness status, doing anything up there requires multi-agency approval, paperwork and public review.
But that extra water means more survival chances for wild fish, more greenery in Greenough Park, and maybe, a small push back against a warming planet. Because of their isolation and elevation, the contents of those lakes, drop for drop, have more value than the same water in Frenchtown Pond.
“The amount of summer evaporation we experience here is amazing,” said Steve Running, a University of Montana regents’ professor emeritus of ecology and co-winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on climate change. “Storing water where it’s cold — frozen for part of the year — is much more efficient than down here where it’s 100 degrees.”
Running estimates that the Rattlesnake lakes lose about a foot of water depth a year to evaporation. In comparison, similar-sized Frenchtown Pond in the Missoula Valley loses about 3 feet a year. Lake Powell, which holds the drinking water supply for California, Nevada and Arizona, loses about 10 feet a year to evaporation as it bakes in 110-degree summer heat.
“A little bit of colder water coming down the Rattlesnake all the way to the Clark Fork is really significant,” Running said. “My biggest worry is that our snow season is getting shorter and shorter. The best way to store snow is in the high mountains. So one thing to consider is the fate of those little impoundments. There aren’t many other things we can do.”
Big Lake and Sanders Lake together contain about 60% of the eight lakes’ total water supply. So one option might be to keep those two lunkers and decommission the smaller lakes. Part of Valliant’s and Roberts’ inspection tour was to assess how much re-vegetation might be needed to restore the “bathtub rings” that would result from lowering those tarns back to their natural levels.
The analysis will also look at what might happen if a landslide or other catastrophe wrecked a dam. McKinley Lake already has an impressive head cut where the 4-foot-wide emergency spillway suddenly turns into a football-field-sized rubble field down the lower face of its cirque wall.
And there are the recreation considerations. The upper Rattlesnake has no easy access. But anyone hardy enough to reach it will find good trails, comfortable campsites and national-park-quality scenery to enjoy. Lowering the lake levels might make them unsurvivable for fish.
As those fish populations are likely artificial, is supporting them a necessity?