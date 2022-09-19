Pumpkins for the Pov to return Oct. 1 at various locations

The Pumpkins for the Pov Harvest will take place this year on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 10515 Waldo Williams Road.

Every pumpkin purchased during Pumpkins for the Pov will help fund the Poverello Food Programs during the busiest time of the year. This event is done in partnership with Blackfoot Communications.

Each pumpkin, no matter the size, can be purchased for $10. One pumpkin purchase provides 10 sack lunches for those facing hunger in Missoula. Since 2015, this fundraising effort has raised important funding for food programs.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase through October and purchase locations will be scattered throughout Missoula. Sale locations are at The Good Food Store at 1600 S. Third St. W., Rattlesnake Market at 2501 Rattlesnake Dr., YMCA Missoula at 3000 S. Russell St., Imagine Nation Brewery at 1151 W. Broadway, The Trough at 2106 Clements Rd. and Parkside Credit Union locations at 320 W. Broadway., 4055 Brooks St. and 2300 Great Northern Ave.

“The Poverello Center provides more than 200,000 nutritious meals each year to Missoula’s most vulnerable neighbors," Executive Director, Jill Bonny said. "Join us in this work throughout October by supporting Pumpkins for the Pov.”