‘Purchase palooza’ — city approves 24 new vehicles

There was no dispute Wednesday as the Missoula City Council approved a slate of new vehicle purchases that included equipment for the Missoula Police Department, Public Works and the Street Department, among other city departments.

Council unanimously approved 24 total vehicles in a move Ward 5 Representative Stacie Anderson dubbed “purchase palooza.”

All 24 vehicles were previously accounted for in the current budget set over the summer. Some of the actual purchases came in above budget, but others that came in under budget balanced out the increased expenditures overall.

Anderson noted the heavy presence of hybrids on the fleet purchase list.

“Which is really nice,” fleet director Scot Colwell said, “because we haven’t been able to get hybrid or electric for the past couple years.”

Changing market conditions made it easier for the city to make the requisite purchases at this time. The city also used cooperative purchase agreements to reduce costs.

“We try to buy local or in-state when possible, but a lot of times that is not possible, so we use these cooperative buying agreements to source large purchases with others to drive down the price because we’re buying in bulk,” Anderson explained.

One set of snowblower purchases replaces a 66-year-old snowblower. A new pickup truck for the Urban Forestry Department allows city staff to carry around a large water tank. And three new vehicles for MPD give them the capacity to tow trailers, among other benefits.