When we sing about “where the buffalo roam,” it’s usually not referring to Canterbury, England.

But that’s where University of Montana environmental philosophy professor Christopher Preston found them during research for his new book, “Tenacious Beasts: Wildlife Recoveries That Change How We Think about Animals.” With copies reaching bookstores this month, Preston visited the Missoulian to talk about the return of Pacific salmon, Italian grizzly bears and other unusual success stories in the effort to preserve biodiversity. Below are excerpts from a podcast conversation that can also be heard online. The conversation has been edited lightly for clarity.

Missoulian: Tell me about tenacious beasts. You are looking at animals; some of which are endangered, some of which are just sort of unnoticed or on the fringe of our awareness; that are either making a comeback or being brought back from obscurity. Which ones that you’re looking at? And why did they make the list?

Preston: We all know we’re in the midst of a biodiversity crisis, and most of the news is bad. But if you look carefully, you see that there’s a number of species that have got really close to extinction, and then when perhaps some laws changed, or attitudes changed, or maybe some efforts were made, they’ve come back from that brink. They’ve accelerated fast. And they started to repopulate their form and niches.

So we’re talking about humpback whales. We’re talking about sea otters, we’re talking about bison, beavers, grizzly bears, a Marsican bear (the Italian grizzly), a number of species that have come real close, and then come back. So I thought, let’s look at these species. And let’s see what they have to teach. It’s not that the biodiversity crisis is over at all — I mean, we’re still in the midst of it. But if some animals can come back, under these circumstances, there must be something we can learn from them. And that’s the point of this book.

Missoulian: You’re looking at a lot of animals like whales, which Montanans in the Rocky Mountain West don’t have a great deal of experience with, but a lot of others are right in our backyards — sometimes literally, or at least close enough to be a routine experience. With buffalo, you are both looking at the Bison Range in the Mission Valley just to the north of Missoula, and someplace very unexpected. Where else are you finding buffalo?

Preston: The buffalo story is strange. Most of us are familiar with what’s happening in the West here. Fewer of us know about what’s happening in Europe. The bison there came actually closer to extinction than the plains buffalo. And from only 12 animals, a captive breeding program was started and bison started to be reintroduced into various European countries. I grew up in England. And I was absolutely astonished about two years ago to hear that bison were going to be reintroduced to a very quaint corner of England, in Kent, just outside Canterbury, famous for Chaucer’s ‘Canterbury Tales.’ These bison were going to come back into this oak and beech forest.I actually looked in the eye the first bison that was brought back to this landscape. Having grown up in England, it was just astonishing to imagine such a large mammal back on the landscape living wild.

Missoulian: You make a point that England and Great Britain have sort of been de-wilded — that people don’t really have much experience at all with wild creatures other than birds.

Preston: It’s one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. And sadly, when it comes to large animals, large mammals, really, there’s almost nothing. When I grew up, I’d look at rabbits, I’d look at the occasional fox, maybe a badger if I was really lucky. But that was it. Things are starting to change. For example, there are a lot of roe deer (similar to elk) in the area where I grew up on the south coast. They weren’t there 30 or 40 years ago, but now they’re repopulating. But the bison I think, is really a signature returnee. I mean, this animal has not made its own way back. In this case, it had to be brought on a truck from Germany. But they are going to start letting small herds of bison live wild in the UK, which is an amazing ecological change and also amazing cultural change.

Missoulian: You got to see two very different kinds of people as well. On the one hand, you’ve got folks who are seeing a great big critter returning to their landscape, and they’re trying to make that part of their world. Back here in Montana, you are looking at a lot of people who are dealing with these critters on a regular basis. I’m thinking particularly of wolves and bears, where they’ve got very defined feelings about where all this fits together and what their priorities are to be. I would think that’s kind of two distinct ends of a continuum of people and wildlife. Did you see a common ground or a way that you can bring those two to a closer, functional relationship as we are relating with the Wild Kingdom?

Preston: I grew up in England, and we just didn’t think of wild animals. But I noticed having lived now in the U.S. for nearly 30 years that when I would go back home, visiting family, there was this building excitement about bringing animals back. The rewilding movement is very strong in Europe. One of my friends in the Netherlands, said, you know, we have to remember if all you see are other people, life can get rather dull. In this part of North America, certainly in a state like Montana, where we have relatively small human populations and relatively large wildlife populations, we probably wouldn’t have to think about that. But in Europe, they do. And the fact that Europeans are welcoming these animals back, I think is an important lesson that wildlife are important to our humanity. Yes, they can be inconvenient, yes, they can be difficult. But you feel more human when you know, there are wildlife around.

I have been trying to negotiate this lesson between Europe and North America. Because as an individual, I’m born in Europe, I live in North America, so I have this sort of split identity. Certainly, I don’t want to deny that there are challenges when animals return. But we’re actually in a much better position, today, to deal with those challenges than we were a century ago, when many of these animals disappeared. There’s better science, that’s better knowledge of who these animals are. There’s better tracking of them, there’s better techniques and technologies for keeping an eye on them. So one of the motivations in the book here is that we get a second chance to think about these animals in different ways. Whatever we thought about a bison a century ago, or whatever we thought about a wolf a century ago, that’s probably not an up-to-date view. We get a second chance to start a new relationship with these animals, one, which hopefully, has them living longer and more securely on the landscape.

Missoulian: Right now in Montana, as well as Wyoming and Idaho, the state governments are petitioning for a reassessment of the grizzly bear and its threatened status under the Endangered Species Act. They’d like to return it to state control, they’d like to get a lot more flexibility to use lethal removal to deal with bears that are getting in conflict with livestock or breaking into farms and whatnot. You’ve got a chapter referring to bears in Italy, “Pruning Apples for Bears,” where folks are doing a very different approach to managing bears on the landscape. Tell me a little bit about how that works. Is this just a reaction to a novel shiny object on the landscape where they don’t have the numbers of bears that we might see in Montana? Or are there some lessons that we might be able to take from the way Italians are using their, their domesticated landscape to support bears that we seem to resist doing here in the U.S.?

Preston: I wouldn’t want to import lessons directly from Italy into the Rocky Mountain West. But there are these Marsican bears in the spine of Italy. There’s a fairly surprisingly rugged range of mountains that runs from north to south in Italy called the Apennines. And the Marsican bear has held on there for a century.

Missoulian: And this is a grizzly bear — a brown bear.

Preston: This is a brown bear. It has a very distinctively shaped jaw. Because most of what this bear eats are nuts and acorns out of the forest. It’s different from the brown bear that you would find in the Alps or in the Caucasus Mountains. It’s distinct. And it’s actually just a touch mellower than the brown bears that we are used to in Montana. With a couple of bear experts, I noticed they didn’t have any bear spray with them. And I said, ‘You come out here looking for bears without bear spray?’ And they said, ‘Well, the bear population has been so small for so long, that all the aggressive bears had been weeded out.’ Over the centuries, the population grew so low, and the genetics has led to a calmer bear. One that they don’t need to carry bear spray for. So for that reason alone, I would not want to import lessons from there into the Northern Rockies.

But what they were doing, which I thought was fascinating, is they were going up into the hills outside of the villages. And they were finding old abandoned apple orchards. Agriculture in the region had declined over the last 70 years. A lot of these apple trees had gone into senescence. They weren’t producing fruit anymore. So the bear guardians, the people who were interested in bear recovery, were finding these old orchards and pruning them to stimulate those apple trees back into fruit production. And the reason they were doing it is they figured that the bears were better off up in the hills amongst these orchards than they were coming down into the villages. If they came down into the villages, they would be going off to chickens, they’d be going off to beehives. If you could keep them up in the foothills, then they would be eating apples, they would be staying out of town.

Now compare that to here in Missoula, for example, in our Rattlesnake National Recreation Area and Wilderness, where I have run into a U.S. Forest Service ranger with a backpack full of apples that came off an abandoned apple tree where an old homesteader used to live up Spring Gulch. They did not want bears eating those apples. They knew that there was plenty of recreational use there, they did not want people and bears to encounter each other. So here in Missoula, apples were being taken off the landscape. They’re in Italy, they were encouraging apples on the landscape. And you know, perhaps the lesson there is that at some point, you have to figure out arrangements. In Italy, they couldn’t keep bears and people separate so they worked hard to arrange it such that the bears would more or less stay out of town, and the people more or less stay in town. It was a surprising and interesting accommodation, one that seemed quite alien to my experience here in Missoula.

Missoulian: We are going to foreshadow a little bit here. We don’t want you to give away the ending, but tell us about how close Montana is to Pacific salmon.

Preston: Ever since I got here, I sort of heard you used to be able to find salmon in the mountains. But I assumed that you couldn’t do that anymore. But then I was lucky — I got a hold of an Idaho Fish and Wildlife person. And they said, ‘Yes, you can.’ All I had to do was to go over Lolo Pass and just go a few miles down the other side. I don’t really like revealing exactly where I saw the salmon. But I was guided there by this Idaho state employee and also a local fisherman who I got on the phone with and he told me exactly where I could find them. These are salmon that have traveled close to 600 miles. And they climbed close to 4,000 feet elevation. And it’s really breathtaking to imagine the strength, the wisdom buried in their genes that can bring them back to this spot, back at the place where they were born. It really was one of the most inspiring moments in the research for the book.

Missoulian: At the end of the book you talk about approaching the whirlpool of climate change. The ‘Oh my God, we are in so much trouble — why get out of bed in the morning?’ You come away with a reason to get out of bed in the morning. Would you elaborate on the chances you see of making things better?

Preston: One of the things I was very conscious about writing this book is people coming up to me and saying, ‘You are being completely misleading about this optimism.’ You tell stories about tenacious beasts that are coming back when most biodiversity is crashing. And I want to be very clear that there is a biodiversity crisis. And the biodiversity crisis is going to be made worse by climate change. But there are important lessons to learn from tenacious beasts. Animals want to recover. That’s what biology is. It’s animals exploiting niches, exploring possibilities.

Sometimes all that chance is, is stopping killing them. That’s exactly what happened with whales. It’s exactly what happened with sea otters. We stopped killing them, and they started coming back. If we give these animals just a hair’s breadth of a chance, we might be surprised at how quickly they bounce back. They provide so many benefits for us, that we should be excited to explore these opportunities — these ways that we can just create a bit of space or give a little helping hand.