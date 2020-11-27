Q&A with Danny Tenenbaum: MT's new Democratic Socialist lawmaker

Danny Tenenbaum is a new member of the Montana Legislature, having won a seat to represent House District 95 (which is the Westside, Northside and some of the Mullan Road area in Missoula). At age 34, he's a public defender and has a Juris Doctor degree from the New York University School of Law to go along with a B.A. in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He's endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America and has never held public office before.

Q: What are your policy priorities for the upcoming session?

A: "Our first priority has to be helping everyday Montanans survive and rebound from the pandemic. This means expanded unemployment assistance sent directly to Montanans without delay. No more clawbacks from the state or months of waiting in limbo.

When the pandemic is over, it's our job to build a better future for Montanans. We don't want to live in extravagance, we just want to live in a world where we don't have to struggle to afford housing, health care, and child care. These are my priorities...what can we do in the legislature?"

Q: What are your expectations for getting those policy goals implemented as you are in the minority party and working with a Republican governor?