Q&A with new Missoula state lawmaker Tom France

Tom France is one of Missoula County’s newest state lawmakers, having won a seat to represent House District 94 in the November election. The 69-year-old Democrat has never held elective office before. He’s the former regional executive director for the National Wildlife Federation and has a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Montana School of Law. He’s married with three adult children. The Missoulian is reaching out to France and other newly-elected Missoula County lawmakers who have never held office before:
Q: What are your policy goals for the upcoming Legislature session?
A: “As a freshman I’m really in a learning mode. I’m very interested in family leave, and trying to give working families a chance to better address new children and other family emergencies. I’m interested in and feel strongly about the need for families to celebrate the arrival of new children. Representing Missoula, I’m very interested in housing affordability and houses that are more affordable to more people.”
“I’m also interested in helping transition to cleaner energy sources while at the same time boosting our economy. My background is in natural resources. I have a couple bill drafts. One is for a resolution that would ask the National Park Service in Glacier and Yellowstone to help set up a wildlife fee to help states better manage wildlife around parks. I’m also looking at introducing a bill that would create a hunters and anglers community fund to allow hunters and anglers to provide grants to schools, rural Montana and community organizations as a way of strengthening rural Montana and showing appreciation for all rural Montana does for our quality of life.”
Q: What are some specific affordable housing policies you’d like to propose?
A: “One that’s being talked about is tax credit for developers if they build units that fit into a price range that’s more affordable, they would be given a tax break or allowed to claim a credit against revenues. There's a lot to learn about that, but conceptually it makes sense.”
Q: You said you’d advocate for transitioning to cleaner energy sources while boosting the economy. What do you say to people who say any reduction in coal, mining, oil or natural gas will reduce jobs in Montana?
A: “I think if we’re able to provide affordable clean energy across Montana, there’s more money for investment. The fact of the matter is the markets for coal, especially, are drying up. There’s not much Montana can do about that. Washington, Oregon and California are phasing out coal, and even overseas markets are phasing out coal. It’s not a question of whether we transition but when, and how do we do it in a way that benefits the Montana economy. Small-scale generation is especially promising, rooftop solar. People can put electricity into the grid. So finding a way to appropriately price that power and recognize the utility infrastructure that Northwestern and the Co-ops provide is a policy challenge. It’s possible with technology we have now for people to produce all the power they need and sell power, so that would certainly provide money for other things.”
Q: With Republicans in control of the state House of Representatives, the state Senate and the Governor’s mansion, how do you intend to get any of your policy suggestions enacted into law?
A: “These are problems and challenges that face Montana, so there’s certainly ways of finding common ground on issues in certain places. It is certainly possible that the Legislature will vote on many bills and many will pass with 80%, 90% and 100% of the vote and will have a lot of bipartisan support. Something like a hunters and anglers community fund that benefits rural Montana. I expect to see a lot of bipartisan support on many issues we can move forward on across the aisle. On other issues, the Republican majority will direct where the state’s headed. The Democrats will do our best to debate issues if we disagree with what’s proposed. We’ll both know that Republicans certainly have large majorities.”
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A: “I’m going to Helena for the first time as a freshman and intend to be an effective legislator. I am going to learn, and hopefully learn to be an even more effective legislator. I intend to do well by the people I serve. I’ve always been interested in the legislative process and I feel I’ll be able to put what I know to good use. I’m very excited to serve.”
