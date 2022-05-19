 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Quartz Flats rest areas to reopen May 23

Rebuilt Quartz Flats rest area

The Montana Department of Transportation is reopening the Quartz Flats rest areas between Superior and Alberton on I-90. East and westbound rest areas are expected to fully open on Monday, May 23.

It is estimated the Quartz Flats rest areas serve nearly 2,500 people daily. 

A ribbon-cutting event will be held at the westbound rest area on May 23 at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the official reopening of these rest areas. 

The new rest areas feature larger parking lots to accommodate increased truck traffic, better lighting and safety features, and improved water supply systems. Additional improvement include family-style restrooms, anti-microbial surfaces, durable and anti-vandalism materials and heating in the rest stop's common areas.

Work on rebuilding these rest stops began in March of 2021 in partnership with TD&H Engineering, Jacobs Engineering Group and Dick Anderson Construction. Some minor landscaping and punch-list items are yet to be completed, but should be done by the start of summer. 

For more information about this project, visit mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/quartzflats.

