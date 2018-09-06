Local health officials are renewing their calls to beware of rabies exposure after a bat was recently confirmed as carrying the potentially fatal virus in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood.
Brad Applegate, a registered nurse and infectious disease specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department, said stopping a local health crisis is the office's chief concern whenever a rabies case is confirmed.
"My concern," he said, "is stopping the chain of infectious disease."
The county has received about 10 reports of potentially rabid bats this year alone, Applegate said, although less than half have been confirmed.
Still, exposure to rabid bats can lead down a long and expensive medical process, Applegate said, and exposure isn't limited to bites.
"Even a brush [with a bat] is exposure," he said. "If there's a dead bat and you touch it, that's exposure."
Bat teeth are so small it may be hard to know if a bite actually occurred, he said. If bats are even in the area, "you might want to change your nighttime plans," Applegate said.
"Go inside and call animal control," he said. "If there's a bat floundering around, they'll come get it."
Bats typically hang around areas where they can eat mosquitoes, and can be seen fluttering around at night near the rivers. They're also found on the outskirts of town and in underdeveloped areas, he said.
Applegate also warns people to check out their homes for bats, especially hunting cabins where there may be cracks or crevasses they could slip through like a mouse.
Missoula Animal Control Officer Cindy Syrjala said rabid bats are pretty easy to spot. Any exhibiting unusual behavior, such as weakness, stumbling, hanging around near the ground or having trouble flying, could be strong candidates for the destructive and brain-swelling virus. Also, any bat that's active in the daytime is worth reporting, Syrjala said.
"They're not usually out and about during the daytime, so if they are, that's something to be aware of," she said.
Pets are also a source of concern for officials who want to get ahead of any potential rabies exposure. Pets should be vaccinated for rabies for practical reasons, but also because it's the law. Missoula has required residents to license their dogs since 1896, according to the city website. When pets are licensed, they are required to be vaccinated for rabies before the license is issued.
Syrjala also said to be on the lookout for other animals which may be infected. She mentioned the 2015 incident in which a woman was bitten by a rabid skunk, which had been bitten by a rabid bat, causing the Montana Department of Livestock to put Missoula County under a rabies quarantine.
She also warned of bats in peoples' homes, where they could be active while residents are sleeping.
"If they've been in your house at night, you won't know you've been bitten," she said.
"That hospital visit is going to be insanely expensive," Applegate said. "So we want to to go back even further and prevent people from getting exposed."
Residents can call animal control if they find a bat that is behaving erratically. Officers can set up live traps and transport the bat away from the area. If the bat is already dead, people can bury it or shovel it into a dumpster, Applegate said. If someone wants to have the dead bat tested for rabies, they can bring it to a veterinarian, which can send it to the state lab for a cost.
For more information or to report a rabid animal, call 406-541-7387.