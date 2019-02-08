A blinding snowstorm in Minnepolis has postponed preliminary activities at the Race to the Sky dogsled race in Lincoln.
Race secretary Pam Beckstrom said the 300-mile race veterinary check scheduled for 1-3 p.m. today has been postponed until Saturday at the Hi-Country Snack Foods two miles west of Lincoln.
“Due to a blinding snowstorm in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Race to the Sky veterinarians won’t arrive at the Race to the Sky until after the 300 mile vet check will end,” Beckstrom said in a post Thursday evening. “Snow in Minneapolis has backed up flights as far as Ohio, which is where several Race to the Sky veterinarians would be coming from. They are scheduled to arrive in Helena, Montana, sometime mid-afternoon on Friday.”
Beckstrom said the pre-race banquet is still on for tonight at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Community Hall. Everyone is invited to the free enchilada dinner and to meet the mushers.
The vet check, to which the public is invited, will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by the vet check for the 100-mile mushers. The official start of both the 300 and 100-mile races follows at 2 p.m.
For updates throughout the race and to follow the teams on GPS, go to www.racetothesky.org.