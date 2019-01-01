Missoula began 2019 with light snowfall, temperatures in the teens — and about 500 runners willing to brave it for 5 kilometers.
“It’s a little chilly out, but it seems like it’s the case here almost every year,” said Tony Banovich, executive director of Run Wild Missoula. This running group, organizer of the Missoula Marathon and other races, kicks off the new year with the Resolution Run 5K race through the Rattlesnake neighborhood.
“I love seeing all the people coming out New Year’s Day,” said Ashley Cossairt, Run Wild’s operations coordinator, as runners picked up their race packets in Rattlesnake Elementary School’s heated gym. “Getting our community out and active on the first day of the year … is really great.”
Run Wild and the Runner’s Edge store have jointly organized a New Year’s Day run for the past few years, Banovich said. “We did that so there was no barrier to people starting off the year with a healthy activity.”
The two groups' resources, along with sponsorship from the Good Food Store, Sapphire Physical Therapy and the Missoula Federal Credit Union, gives racers chip timing, soup in a commemorative ceramic bowl and a secret gift from the Runner’s Edge — all for just $5.
“Every year we’ve done it it’s been cold,” Banovich said, “single digits, teens at best, and we get four or five hundred people every time.”
And each one of them got a chance to share their 2019 goals on the race course. Each bib had a space for the racer to write his or her New Year’s resolution.
Sara Boughner of Missoula had written “Less screen time, more cooking” on hers. She’s no stranger to the running world, having finished her first 100-mile race in 2018. But the first race of this new year gave her pause.
“I think that 5Ks are a real challenge,” she said before the start, citing the high speed compressed into a short distance. “I wanted to put myself out of my comfort zone.”
Boughner finished the course in a brisk 21 minutes and 51.59 seconds — the third-fastest female and about 4 minutes behind her husband, Forrest Boughner, who was the first to cross the finish line and the third-fastest male. (The faster runners started farther back in the pack.)
A Runner’s Edge employee and founder of Alpine Running Guides, Forrest Boughner was happy to see that “a lot of people have resolutions about fitness.” But he’d written a different one on his bib: “Finish the bookshelf.”
“My grandpa died a couple years ago,” leaving him the bookshelf, which had long been used as a rifle cabinet. In 2019, he aims to convert it back to its original purpose, saying it was “time to get it done.”
Whatever racers’ goals, Banovich, Run Wild’s executive director, was pleased that “we have the opportunity to get out, have a run, give you that incentive to get out every month of the year.”