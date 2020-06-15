Racial tensions bubbled to surface in Missoula in '68

White tried a similar experiment. He visited 15 apartments in Missoula and had a white student follow him to each. At five stops White was turned down while his “tailer” was not. He told Curran he was staying in Missoula for the summer but to avoid the hassle, he planned to live either on campus or with friends. When he was arrested in April 1968 his residence was 330 Elrod Hall.

As a senior White got involved in community outreach through the Methodist campus pastor, William Kliber. After graduation, he became a pastor himself with the United Methodist Church, serving in four states for more than 30 years.

Now let's back up for a few paragraphs and look into the 1968 eyes of Ernie Johanson, age 49.

Son of Norwegian and Danish immigrants, Johanson grew up on their Westby homestead. He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s and the Montana National Guard after that. As one of the original members of the 41st Infantry, he received a Purple Heart and a basket of other medals while serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II.